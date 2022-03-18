St. Helena-Calistoga Napa Valley Vine Trail segment moving ahead

Construction could soon begin on a St. Helena-Calistoga Napa Valley Vine Trail segment with views of iconic wine country sights, from landmark wineries to vineyards to redwoods to volcanic mountains.

But the final preparation steps aren't coming easily.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) Board of Directors on Wednesday awarded a $12.6 million construction contract to Ghilotti Construction Co. The milestone came with rough patches.

Ghilotti and Mercer-Fraser Co. clashed over which firm submitted the lowest bid. Mercer-Fraser, as calculated by the NVTA, bid $11.8 million. But the NVTA agreed with Ghilotti that Mercer-Fraser failed to submit two required documents.

Also, transportation officials are working to bridge an eleventh-hour, $4.2 million budget shortfall caused in part because bids came in higher than expected. The Ghilotti contract award is contingent on the planned steps coming to fruition.

All of this follows several years of delays that included right-of-way challenges and cost overruns. Chuck McMinn, founder of the nonprofit Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, recommended savoring the moment.

"As complicated as it is, this is a fantastic day," he told the NVTA Board of Directors. "I want to thank you all for being great partners.”

The Vine Trail segment is something that will last for 100 years, he said. Everyone should enjoy the fact that the community is able to do the project, he said.

“I’ve been a big fan of the Vine Trail project for years, and I’m glad to see it move forward," NVTA Board Member and American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph said.

Board Member and Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley backed the project, though with a bit of sticker shock.

“The cost is phenomenal. That’s about $2 million a mile… but I guess it is what it is," Sedgley said.

This 7-mile stretch of the biking-and-walking path through famed Napa Valley wine country appears to be moving ahead. People could be using it in the fall of 2023, if everything goes smoothly from this point on.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is to be a 47-mile trail running from the Vallejo ferry station to Calistoga. About 17 miles are built, the bulk between the southern city of Napa and northern Yountville.

A stated goal of Vine Trail advocates is to create a trail that is so safe that parents feel comfortable having children bike ahead of them. The trail is separated from major roads and is 10 feet wide with 2-foot shoulders.

The St. Helena-Calistoga segment is a key piece of the Vine Trail vision.

Northbound riders will start at St. Helena city limits on the east side of Highway 29. They’ll pass Beringer winery, the elm tunnel, The Culinary Institute of America and Charles Krug winery.

Near Big Tree Road, they’ll cross Highway 29 to the west side at a crossing with a beacon to stop traffic. They’ll pass through the forests of Bothe-Napa Valley State Park for about a mile, then cross Highway 29 back to the east side, once again at a beacon.

They’ll follow the trail near Highway 29 until south of Dunaweal Lane, then cut east away from the highway. This new segment of Vine Trail will end along Dunaweal Lane at an existing section of Vine Trail near Sterling Vineyards.

Vine Trail users can already take this section north for a mile to the Calistoga Public Works Center on Washington Street. From there, the to-be-built, half-mile Fairway Path Extension will extend the trail to Calistoga’s downtown main street of Lincoln Avenue/Highway 29.

Hopes of building the St. Helena-Calistoga segment of Vine Trail picked up in 2015. The state that year awarded a $6.2 million grant. Vine Trail advocates said a project then estimated at $9.2 million could begin construction in 2017.

But challenges arose, among them securing a number of easements over private land. A recent NVTA report said the project to date has cost $4.1 million for preconstruction work and will cost $14.4 million for construction, including a contingency.

Another $4.2 million is needed. Part of the NVTA’s plan is moving $2 million in One Bay Area grant funds, of which $1.2 million is targeted for St. Helena’s Main Street pedestrian improvements and $1 million for American Canyon’s Green Island Road bike path.

These projects would be prioritized for future One Bay Area grants. However, the move leaves Napa County with very little funding available for new projects in the next grant cycle, an NVTA report said.

The remaining $2 million to cover the shortfall could come from using state funds anticipated to be saved on the Soscol Junction project, the report said.

