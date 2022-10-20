St. Helena candidates talk infrastructure, revenue

ST. HELENA — Can you subtract the politics from a political campaign?

Not for long, judging from Monday’s “Meet the Candidates” forum sponsored by Spotlight St. Helena, as what was billed as an apolitical chat evolved into a substantive policy discussion about issues like infrastructure and public finance.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“The main thing is to get to know (the candidates) as people,” Spotlight organizer Oliver Caldwell said as the meeting began. “When you get to know somebody, it’s harder for you to be mad at them and slam them on NextDoor.”

An ad in last week’s St. Helena Star stated the meeting was “about getting to know each candidate’s personal story” and hear them “talk about their lives.”

Those hoping for personal details hit paydirt early on.

For example, City Councilmember Anna Chouteau once wrote letters on behalf of Keiko the famous killer whale. Councilmember Eric Hall wrote poetry and dabbled in freelance journalism before entering business. Council candidate Amy Beaudine was once an aspiring thespian whose dad worked on “Walker, Texas Ranger” and dated Kathy Bates. Council candidate Billy Summers studied Method acting before he became a professional snowboarder.

Chouteau, Beaudine and Summers are competing for two council seats. Hall is running for mayor against Vice Mayor Paul Dohring.

Dohring declined to attend because the invitation stated the event would be “void of politics,” allowing candidates to talk about their upbringing, family life and personal interests. Dohring had instead suggested that Spotlight invite staff and consultants to talk about the city’s finances — an idea Spotlight organizers say is in the works.

“I really want to continue to stay focused on the issues, and I am sure that most other residents feel the same,” Dohring said in a statement.

As Hall concluded his introductory remarks about his personal and professional background, Spotlight organizer Elaine Honig asked him why he was running. He was initially reluctant to answer.

“I promised I wasn’t going to talk about any politics here,” he said, before diving in at the urging of the audience.

From there it was all business, as Honig read questions submitted by the audience about their top priorities, how to boost city revenue, and how to make progress on St. Helena’s longstanding problems.

Top priorities

Beaudine said her top priority would be creating more housing, which would help the city recruit and retain staff, which would in turn help the city government accomplish its goals.

Beaudine also called for more community engagement in city government.

St. Helena mayoral hopefuls Paul Dohring, Eric Hall debate A debate between St. Helena mayoral candidates Paul Dohring and Eric Hall highlighted contrasts in their communication and leadership styles.

“We need people to be involved,” she said. “All the issues we’re facing are community issues.”

Summers said he would focus on water, since climate change has cast doubt on the reliability of humanity's most vital resource.

Summers added he wants to keep water rates affordable while investigating advanced water treatment that would turn wastewater into potable water.

“We could be the first city to do this in the entire valley and lead all the other cities into smart future sustainability,” he said.

Chouteau said her top priority would be infrastructure, which St. Helena has put off for too long. She noted that Calistoga and Yountville are better off in that department.

“They do have bigger budgets,” Chouteau said. “That comes from choices that are made by the community, and that’s been happening for a really long time.”

Hall said he would focus on revenue, since all of the city’s priorities require funding.

“If our revenue’s not moving and inflation (continues) we are, by definition, shrinking and reducing costs just so we can balance our budget,” Hall said. “We have to get out of this cycle because we have a lot to pay for.”

Hall said his contacts at the state level, including state Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, would be valuable partners in helping St. Helena secure the funding it needs.

Revenue

Hall said hotel tax “is probably our best source for organically grown funding.”

“We’ve got one dead City Hall, and soon to have a second dead City Hall,” he said. “We should look at doing something over there to generate revenue.”

Beaudine suggested paid parking downtown that could be validated in local shops. She also said people could pay a fee to exceed the 10 p.m. noise ordinance.

“If we were to charge people ten, twenty thousand dollars more for another hour or two, what would it take for the community to say, ‘OK, that’s fine?’” Beaudine said. “We have to find ways to make money without spending any.”

Summers said he’s in favor of turning St. Helena into a charter city and imposing a real estate transfer tax. He also floated the idea of generating revenue with concerts or fundraisers along the lines of the St. Helena Fire Department’s annual Lobster Feed.

“I’m just thinking outside the box,” he said.

Chouteau said St. Helena needs to be more business-friendly to encourage entrepreneurship.

“I’ve always thought we need two hotels,” she said. “We’ve got Farmstead (approved). I’m not saying where the location is (for the second one).”

“We in government aren’t the business experts,” she added. “We have to find good partners and be reasonable.”