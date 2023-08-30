ST. HELENA — We Care Animal Rescue’s biggest construction project since 2008 is underway.
The first of the two dilapidated modular buildings that made up "Kitty City" was removed on Tuesday. Ashley Armstrong, executive director of St. Helena’s only no-kill nonprofit animal shelter, expects the other building to be gone by Friday.
The three new modular buildings can’t be delivered for another eight weeks, once the shelter has installed a water line connecting a new sprinkler system to the water main on Charter Oak Avenue.
As for fundraising, “we still have a long ways to go,” Armstrong said. The shelter needs about $520,000 for the new "Kitty City."
“Our main goal is getting the new building paid off as quickly as possible so we can move into fundraising for the 'catios'” — outdoor enclosures connected to individual cat rooms — “which is the second most important thing here.”
People are also reading…
Seventeen of We Care’s 59 cats are in foster care during construction. The other 42 — including ferals not inclined to foster care — are living on-site, either in the former isolation ward and in the office.
Cats are still up for adoption, with all fees temporarily waived to adopt adult cats. To learn more about adoptable cats, or to donate, go to wecareanimalrescue.org.
What is walnut cat litter? Does the eco-friendly alternative really work?
What is walnut cat litter?
Walnut cat litter is made from crushed walnut shells, a recycled byproduct of the food industry. The shells are processed and finely ground into granules that resemble traditional clay-based cat litter. There are a few unique benefits to this eco-friendly option, but there are also a couple of cons to consider.
What are the pros of walnut cat litter?
One of the biggest benefits of walnut cat litter is that it’s an environmentally friendly choice. The walnut shells are biodegradable and natural, and as a food industry byproduct, they would otherwise go to waste.
Odor control is a top priority for cat parents and walnut litter does a solid job at controlling litter box smells. While walnut-based litter smells slightly more earthy out of the bag than clay-based litter, the compounds in walnut shells naturally absorb and neutralize urine and fecal odors to keep your home fresh.
If your cat suffers from allergies or asthma, walnut shell litter could provide relief. Unlike clay-based litter, walnut litter is virtually dust-free. It’s also gentler on your cat’s paws, mimicking the natural feeling of sand or soil.
Many cat owners are hesitant to move away from their favorite clay-based clumping litter, but walnut shell litter has the same clumping capabilities. This makes scooping and clean up just as quick and easy.
What are the cons of walnut cat litter?
While walnut shell litter is a great option for many cats, there is a risk of allergic reactions in humans or cats with nut allergies. If you’re not sure if your cat has a nut allergy, try testing a small amount of litter and monitoring your cat for irritation.
You might also notice more tracking with walnut shell litter. While you can keep this to a minimum with a litter-trapping mat, you might need to sweep up a little more frequently around your cat’s litter box.
Walnut shell litter can also be more difficult to find in some pet stores, though availability is rising with its popularity. Fortunately, you can conveniently order walnut-shell cat litter online.
What is the best walnut cat litter?
One of the most popular walnut cat litters is Naturally Fresh Cat Litter. This walnut-based quick-clumping kitty litter is available on Amazon for $20 per 26-pound bag.
Cat parents raved about the neutral, slightly nutty smell and lack of dust. Many reviewers also mentioned that a little bit of this litter goes a long way, saying that it was “more economical in the long run and less waste entering the trash/landfills.” If you’re looking for a low-odor natural option that’s great for the environment and your cat, it could be worth making the switch to walnut litter.
St. Helena's We Care Animal Rescue plans new building to house cats
ST. HELENA — We Care Animal Rescue’s biggest construction project since 2008 is underway.
The first of the two dilapidated modular buildings that made up "Kitty City" was removed on Tuesday. Ashley Armstrong, executive director of St. Helena’s only no-kill nonprofit animal shelter, expects the other building to be gone by Friday.
The three new modular buildings can’t be delivered for another eight weeks, once the shelter has installed a water line connecting a new sprinkler system to the water main on Charter Oak Avenue.
As for fundraising, “we still have a long ways to go,” Armstrong said. The shelter needs about $520,000 for the new "Kitty City."
“Our main goal is getting the new building paid off as quickly as possible so we can move into fundraising for the 'catios'” — outdoor enclosures connected to individual cat rooms — “which is the second most important thing here.”
Seventeen of We Care’s 59 cats are in foster care during construction. The other 42 — including ferals not inclined to foster care — are living on-site, either in the former isolation ward and in the office.
Cats are still up for adoption, with all fees temporarily waived to adopt adult cats. To learn more about adoptable cats, or to donate, go to wecareanimalrescue.org.
What is walnut cat litter? Does the eco-friendly alternative really work?
What is walnut cat litter?
Walnut cat litter is made from crushed walnut shells, a recycled byproduct of the food industry. The shells are processed and finely ground into granules that resemble traditional clay-based cat litter. There are a few unique benefits to this eco-friendly option, but there are also a couple of cons to consider.
What are the pros of walnut cat litter?
One of the biggest benefits of walnut cat litter is that it’s an environmentally friendly choice. The walnut shells are biodegradable and natural, and as a food industry byproduct, they would otherwise go to waste.
Odor control is a top priority for cat parents and walnut litter does a solid job at controlling litter box smells. While walnut-based litter smells slightly more earthy out of the bag than clay-based litter, the compounds in walnut shells naturally absorb and neutralize urine and fecal odors to keep your home fresh.
If your cat suffers from allergies or asthma, walnut shell litter could provide relief. Unlike clay-based litter, walnut litter is virtually dust-free. It’s also gentler on your cat’s paws, mimicking the natural feeling of sand or soil.
Many cat owners are hesitant to move away from their favorite clay-based clumping litter, but walnut shell litter has the same clumping capabilities. This makes scooping and clean up just as quick and easy.
What are the cons of walnut cat litter?
While walnut shell litter is a great option for many cats, there is a risk of allergic reactions in humans or cats with nut allergies. If you’re not sure if your cat has a nut allergy, try testing a small amount of litter and monitoring your cat for irritation.
You might also notice more tracking with walnut shell litter. While you can keep this to a minimum with a litter-trapping mat, you might need to sweep up a little more frequently around your cat’s litter box.
Walnut shell litter can also be more difficult to find in some pet stores, though availability is rising with its popularity. Fortunately, you can conveniently order walnut-shell cat litter online.
What is the best walnut cat litter?
One of the most popular walnut cat litters is Naturally Fresh Cat Litter. This walnut-based quick-clumping kitty litter is available on Amazon for $20 per 26-pound bag.
Cat parents raved about the neutral, slightly nutty smell and lack of dust. Many reviewers also mentioned that a little bit of this litter goes a long way, saying that it was “more economical in the long run and less waste entering the trash/landfills.” If you’re looking for a low-odor natural option that’s great for the environment and your cat, it could be worth making the switch to walnut litter.
St. Helena's We Care Animal Rescue plans new building to house cats
ST. HELENA — We Care Animal Rescue’s biggest construction project since 2008 is underway.
The first of the two dilapidated modular buildings that made up "Kitty City" was removed on Tuesday. Ashley Armstrong, executive director of St. Helena’s only no-kill nonprofit animal shelter, expects the other building to be gone by Friday.
The three new modular buildings can’t be delivered for another eight weeks, once the shelter has installed a water line connecting a new sprinkler system to the water main on Charter Oak Avenue.
As for fundraising, “we still have a long ways to go,” Armstrong said. The shelter needs about $520,000 for the new "Kitty City."
“Our main goal is getting the new building paid off as quickly as possible so we can move into fundraising for the 'catios'” — outdoor enclosures connected to individual cat rooms — “which is the second most important thing here.”
Seventeen of We Care’s 59 cats are in foster care during construction. The other 42 — including ferals not inclined to foster care — are living on-site, either in the former isolation ward and in the office.
Cats are still up for adoption, with all fees temporarily waived to adopt adult cats. To learn more about adoptable cats, or to donate, go to wecareanimalrescue.org.
What is walnut cat litter? Does the eco-friendly alternative really work?
What is walnut cat litter?
Walnut cat litter is made from crushed walnut shells, a recycled byproduct of the food industry. The shells are processed and finely ground into granules that resemble traditional clay-based cat litter. There are a few unique benefits to this eco-friendly option, but there are also a couple of cons to consider.
What are the pros of walnut cat litter?
One of the biggest benefits of walnut cat litter is that it’s an environmentally friendly choice. The walnut shells are biodegradable and natural, and as a food industry byproduct, they would otherwise go to waste.
Odor control is a top priority for cat parents and walnut litter does a solid job at controlling litter box smells. While walnut-based litter smells slightly more earthy out of the bag than clay-based litter, the compounds in walnut shells naturally absorb and neutralize urine and fecal odors to keep your home fresh.
If your cat suffers from allergies or asthma, walnut shell litter could provide relief. Unlike clay-based litter, walnut litter is virtually dust-free. It’s also gentler on your cat’s paws, mimicking the natural feeling of sand or soil.
Many cat owners are hesitant to move away from their favorite clay-based clumping litter, but walnut shell litter has the same clumping capabilities. This makes scooping and clean up just as quick and easy.
What are the cons of walnut cat litter?
While walnut shell litter is a great option for many cats, there is a risk of allergic reactions in humans or cats with nut allergies. If you’re not sure if your cat has a nut allergy, try testing a small amount of litter and monitoring your cat for irritation.
You might also notice more tracking with walnut shell litter. While you can keep this to a minimum with a litter-trapping mat, you might need to sweep up a little more frequently around your cat’s litter box.
Walnut shell litter can also be more difficult to find in some pet stores, though availability is rising with its popularity. Fortunately, you can conveniently order walnut-shell cat litter online.
What is the best walnut cat litter?
One of the most popular walnut cat litters is Naturally Fresh Cat Litter. This walnut-based quick-clumping kitty litter is available on Amazon for $20 per 26-pound bag.
Cat parents raved about the neutral, slightly nutty smell and lack of dust. Many reviewers also mentioned that a little bit of this litter goes a long way, saying that it was “more economical in the long run and less waste entering the trash/landfills.” If you’re looking for a low-odor natural option that’s great for the environment and your cat, it could be worth making the switch to walnut litter.
St. Helena's We Care Animal Rescue plans new building to house cats
ST. HELENA — We Care Animal Rescue’s biggest construction project since 2008 is underway.
The first of the two dilapidated modular buildings that made up "Kitty City" was removed on Tuesday. Ashley Armstrong, executive director of St. Helena’s only no-kill nonprofit animal shelter, expects the other building to be gone by Friday.
The three new modular buildings can’t be delivered for another eight weeks, once the shelter has installed a water line connecting a new sprinkler system to the water main on Charter Oak Avenue.
As for fundraising, “we still have a long ways to go,” Armstrong said. The shelter needs about $520,000 for the new "Kitty City."
“Our main goal is getting the new building paid off as quickly as possible so we can move into fundraising for the 'catios'” — outdoor enclosures connected to individual cat rooms — “which is the second most important thing here.”
Seventeen of We Care’s 59 cats are in foster care during construction. The other 42 — including ferals not inclined to foster care — are living on-site, either in the former isolation ward and in the office.
Cats are still up for adoption, with all fees temporarily waived to adopt adult cats. To learn more about adoptable cats, or to donate, go to wecareanimalrescue.org.
What is walnut cat litter? Does the eco-friendly alternative really work?
What is walnut cat litter?
Walnut cat litter is made from crushed walnut shells, a recycled byproduct of the food industry. The shells are processed and finely ground into granules that resemble traditional clay-based cat litter. There are a few unique benefits to this eco-friendly option, but there are also a couple of cons to consider.
What are the pros of walnut cat litter?
One of the biggest benefits of walnut cat litter is that it’s an environmentally friendly choice. The walnut shells are biodegradable and natural, and as a food industry byproduct, they would otherwise go to waste.
Odor control is a top priority for cat parents and walnut litter does a solid job at controlling litter box smells. While walnut-based litter smells slightly more earthy out of the bag than clay-based litter, the compounds in walnut shells naturally absorb and neutralize urine and fecal odors to keep your home fresh.
If your cat suffers from allergies or asthma, walnut shell litter could provide relief. Unlike clay-based litter, walnut litter is virtually dust-free. It’s also gentler on your cat’s paws, mimicking the natural feeling of sand or soil.
Many cat owners are hesitant to move away from their favorite clay-based clumping litter, but walnut shell litter has the same clumping capabilities. This makes scooping and clean up just as quick and easy.
What are the cons of walnut cat litter?
While walnut shell litter is a great option for many cats, there is a risk of allergic reactions in humans or cats with nut allergies. If you’re not sure if your cat has a nut allergy, try testing a small amount of litter and monitoring your cat for irritation.
You might also notice more tracking with walnut shell litter. While you can keep this to a minimum with a litter-trapping mat, you might need to sweep up a little more frequently around your cat’s litter box.
Walnut shell litter can also be more difficult to find in some pet stores, though availability is rising with its popularity. Fortunately, you can conveniently order walnut-shell cat litter online.
What is the best walnut cat litter?
One of the most popular walnut cat litters is Naturally Fresh Cat Litter. This walnut-based quick-clumping kitty litter is available on Amazon for $20 per 26-pound bag.
Cat parents raved about the neutral, slightly nutty smell and lack of dust. Many reviewers also mentioned that a little bit of this litter goes a long way, saying that it was “more economical in the long run and less waste entering the trash/landfills.” If you’re looking for a low-odor natural option that’s great for the environment and your cat, it could be worth making the switch to walnut litter.
St. Helena's We Care Animal Rescue plans new building to house cats
ST. HELENA — We Care Animal Rescue’s biggest construction project since 2008 is underway.
The first of the two dilapidated modular buildings that made up "Kitty City" was removed on Tuesday. Ashley Armstrong, executive director of St. Helena’s only no-kill nonprofit animal shelter, expects the other building to be gone by Friday.
The three new modular buildings can’t be delivered for another eight weeks, once the shelter has installed a water line connecting a new sprinkler system to the water main on Charter Oak Avenue.
As for fundraising, “we still have a long ways to go,” Armstrong said. The shelter needs about $520,000 for the new "Kitty City."
“Our main goal is getting the new building paid off as quickly as possible so we can move into fundraising for the 'catios'” — outdoor enclosures connected to individual cat rooms — “which is the second most important thing here.”
Seventeen of We Care’s 59 cats are in foster care during construction. The other 42 — including ferals not inclined to foster care — are living on-site, either in the former isolation ward and in the office.
Cats are still up for adoption, with all fees temporarily waived to adopt adult cats. To learn more about adoptable cats, or to donate, go to wecareanimalrescue.org.
What is walnut cat litter? Does the eco-friendly alternative really work?
What is walnut cat litter?
Walnut cat litter is made from crushed walnut shells, a recycled byproduct of the food industry. The shells are processed and finely ground into granules that resemble traditional clay-based cat litter. There are a few unique benefits to this eco-friendly option, but there are also a couple of cons to consider.
What are the pros of walnut cat litter?
One of the biggest benefits of walnut cat litter is that it’s an environmentally friendly choice. The walnut shells are biodegradable and natural, and as a food industry byproduct, they would otherwise go to waste.
Odor control is a top priority for cat parents and walnut litter does a solid job at controlling litter box smells. While walnut-based litter smells slightly more earthy out of the bag than clay-based litter, the compounds in walnut shells naturally absorb and neutralize urine and fecal odors to keep your home fresh.
If your cat suffers from allergies or asthma, walnut shell litter could provide relief. Unlike clay-based litter, walnut litter is virtually dust-free. It’s also gentler on your cat’s paws, mimicking the natural feeling of sand or soil.
Many cat owners are hesitant to move away from their favorite clay-based clumping litter, but walnut shell litter has the same clumping capabilities. This makes scooping and clean up just as quick and easy.
What are the cons of walnut cat litter?
While walnut shell litter is a great option for many cats, there is a risk of allergic reactions in humans or cats with nut allergies. If you’re not sure if your cat has a nut allergy, try testing a small amount of litter and monitoring your cat for irritation.
You might also notice more tracking with walnut shell litter. While you can keep this to a minimum with a litter-trapping mat, you might need to sweep up a little more frequently around your cat’s litter box.
Walnut shell litter can also be more difficult to find in some pet stores, though availability is rising with its popularity. Fortunately, you can conveniently order walnut-shell cat litter online.
What is the best walnut cat litter?
One of the most popular walnut cat litters is Naturally Fresh Cat Litter. This walnut-based quick-clumping kitty litter is available on Amazon for $20 per 26-pound bag.
Cat parents raved about the neutral, slightly nutty smell and lack of dust. Many reviewers also mentioned that a little bit of this litter goes a long way, saying that it was “more economical in the long run and less waste entering the trash/landfills.” If you’re looking for a low-odor natural option that’s great for the environment and your cat, it could be worth making the switch to walnut litter.
St. Helena's We Care Animal Rescue plans new building to house cats
ST. HELENA — We Care Animal Rescue’s biggest construction project since 2008 is underway.
The first of the two dilapidated modular buildings that made up "Kitty City" was removed on Tuesday. Ashley Armstrong, executive director of St. Helena’s only no-kill nonprofit animal shelter, expects the other building to be gone by Friday.
The three new modular buildings can’t be delivered for another eight weeks, once the shelter has installed a water line connecting a new sprinkler system to the water main on Charter Oak Avenue.
As for fundraising, “we still have a long ways to go,” Armstrong said. The shelter needs about $520,000 for the new "Kitty City."
“Our main goal is getting the new building paid off as quickly as possible so we can move into fundraising for the 'catios'” — outdoor enclosures connected to individual cat rooms — “which is the second most important thing here.”
Seventeen of We Care’s 59 cats are in foster care during construction. The other 42 — including ferals not inclined to foster care — are living on-site, either in the former isolation ward and in the office.
Cats are still up for adoption, with all fees temporarily waived to adopt adult cats. To learn more about adoptable cats, or to donate, go to wecareanimalrescue.org.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.