St. Helena celebrates Día de los Muertos

The UpValley Family Centers and Nimbus Arts hosted St. Helena's 14th annual Día de los Muertos Festival on Sunday at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. 

Día de los Muertos is a pre-Columbian Mexican holiday that honors life, death, and the memories of those who are no longer with us. The event featured food, music by Jazmin Oro and the Saint Helena Community Band, baile folklórico dancing, and altars made in memory of loved ones.

The event was sponsored by Alan Galbraith, Jones Family Vineyards — Elaine and Rick Jones, PG&E, The Doctors Company, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation, Westamerica Bank, the city of St. Helena, and the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

The Saint Helena Community Band performs at Sunday's Día de los Muertos celebration at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.
