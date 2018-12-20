St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners
ST. HELENA — Officials with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce made the rounds Tuesday to surprise winners of the Chamber’s annual Celebrate St. Helena awards.
The winners are Marcus Robbins and Wayne Armstrong’s Pennyweight for Business of the Year, Stephanie Iacobacci of the St. Helena Recreation Department for Employee of the Year, Norma Ferriz for Citizen of the Year, and St. Helena Preschool For All for Nonprofit of the Year.
Robbins and Armstrong thought they were having a routine meeting with the Chamber’s Joaquin Razo at Pennyweight – one of their three stores along with Patina and Palladium – when the rest of the Chamber contingent burst in: Chamber President/CEO Amy Carabba-Salazar and Chamber board members Marcus Marquez and Katie Leonardini.
After accepting the customary gifts of flowers and a bottle of wine, Robbins said he’s optimistic about Main Street, which will benefit from synergy among the Chamber, businesses and the city.
An hour later, Chamber officials arrived at the office of the city’s Recreation Department and surprised Stephanie Iacobacci, who left Health Spa Napa Valley to become the city’s recreation supervisor in October 2017.
Iacobacci was instrumental in organizing St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way, a collaboration between the Chamber and the city.
“Jingle All the Way would not have happened without you,” Carabba-Salazar told Iacobacci. “I’m so appreciative.”
Citizen of the Year Norma Ferriz got the good news at her office on Tuesday afternoon. Ferriz works for the UpValley Family Centers, volunteers as a troop leader for the Upper Valley Girl Scouts, and is a member of Soroptimist and the St. Helena Star editorial board.
“People in St. Helena just think the world of you and you give so much to the community,” Razo told her.
The Chamber planned to surprise Julio Olguin, executive director of St. Helena Preschool for All, with the Nonprofit of the Year award on Wednesday.
The winners will be honored at a Celebrate St. Helena event tentatively scheduled for March 1, with a time and location to be announced.