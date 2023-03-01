St. Helena will soon see its first quick-build traffic calming project: temporary sidewalk bulb-outs at the intersection of Madrona Avenue and Kearny Street, an area often used by students walking to St. Helena Elementary School and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.

The temporary bulb-outs, approved by the St. Helena City Council Tuesday night, will essentially extend the sidewalk into the parking lane to provide increased space for pedestrians and visibility.

Those temporary measures will be maintained for about three months once installed this spring, and decisions on next steps — such as whether to transition the temporary project to a permanent one, alter it or, or remove it altogether — will be made following the trial period. Throughout the process, the city will be monitoring traffic speed in the area and gathering community feedback, according to the staff report.

The city’s Public Works Department, in partnership with the Blue Zones Project and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, had identified the project as the best method to increase visibility, reduce crosswalk length and reduce vehicle vehicle speed through the intersections. But because bulb-outs haven’t been used extensively within St. Helena, the department recommended the quick-build project as a means of testing it out and eliciting community feedback.

Carlotta Sainato, program manager for the bike coalition, said she thought a few different forces came together to make the project happen. For one, the coalition was working on a Safe Routes to School walk audit report for the middle school in 2021 which identified the area that could use a range of safety improvements.

At about the same time the coalition was working on the walk audit report, city contractor GHD was working on an active transportation plan for the city, and the Madrona Avenue and Kearny Street intersection was one of the locations they identified for improvements, Sainato said. The quick-build project was later discussed, and then recommended in December last year, by the city’s Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee.

Sainato added that the quick-build project will be much faster and cheaper — it’s being funded by a grant from the Blue Zones Project — than a traditional traffic calming project, so it will give the St. Helena community time to test it out and see if it works.

“You can adjust the configuration of it if anything comes up where you might need to make changes,” Sainato said. “So it’s a good way to tell if it might be a good permanent treatment. It allows the community to kind of adjust to this new treatment in a way that feels a little more approachable.”

The council generally expressed support for the project. St. Helena councilmember Anna Chouteau said at the meeting the council had heard many comments from parents concerned about this particular intersection.