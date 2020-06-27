St. Helena City Council declares Phase I water emergency

4. Outdoor irrigation of ornamental landscapes or turf with potable water is limited to no more than two days a week. Outdoor irrigation is allowed on Sunday and Thursday.

5. No person shall use potable water to irrigate landscaping between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

6. Irrigation with potable water of landscapes outside of newly constructed homes and buildings shall be in a manner consistent with regulations or other requirements established by the California Building Standards Commission and the Department of Housing and Community Development. If irrigation systems are installed as a part of new development, they shall be drip or microspray irrigation systems or a system determined by the director of Public Works or designee to be more efficient.

7. Draining and refilling of swimming pools shall be permitted only as needed for the purpose of pool repair or to correct a severe chemical imbalance. Draining and refilling of decorative ponds and lakes shall be permitted only as needed for the purpose of lining the bottom to prevent absorption.