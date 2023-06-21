The day of judgment has arrived for the Hunter project — this time for real.

The St. Helena City Council’s highly anticipated second and final hearing on a tentative map and environmental impact report for the 87-unit housing plan will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Vintage Hall.

It was originally scheduled for June 7 but was postponed because a critical member of the city’s legal team wasn’t available that day.

In the meantime, California’s Department of Housing and Community Development has taken the unusual step of weighing in on the project with a “Letter of Support and Technical Assistance” reminding the city that the project would help meet St. Helena’s 256-unit Regional Housing Needs Allocation. The council’s decision on the Hunter project could influence whether HCD approves St. Helena’s proposed housing element.

However the council votes, the project is likely to end up in court. Neighbors who have been lobbying against the project for more than a decade say its EIR is flawed and doesn't adequately address the project’s effect on evacuation routes, among other factors. The project site is behind the new levee, which doubles as an emergency evacuation route for Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.

Lawyers for the applicants, Ben and Kelly vanZutphen, say the council has no legal grounds to deny the project.

St. Helena has already uploaded more than 3,400 pages of public comments and environmental reports related to the project. That includes a final EIR concluding that the project’s only “significant and unavoidable” impact would be on “vehicle miles traveled,” a metric the state uses to measure traffic.

As usual, the public comments for Monday’s hearing are unanimously against the project. The main staff report contains responses to issues raised at the council’s May 1 hearing about emergency evacuation, levee safety, affordable housing and water.

