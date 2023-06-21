The day of judgment has arrived for the Hunter project — this time for real.
The St. Helena City Council’s highly anticipated second and final hearing on a tentative map and environmental impact report for the 87-unit housing plan will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Vintage Hall.
It was originally scheduled for June 7 but was postponed because a critical member of the city’s legal team wasn’t available that day.
In the meantime, California’s Department of Housing and Community Development has taken the unusual step of weighing in on the project with a “Letter of Support and Technical Assistance” reminding the city that the project would help meet St. Helena’s 256-unit Regional Housing Needs Allocation. The council’s decision on the Hunter project could influence whether HCD approves St. Helena’s proposed housing element.
However the council votes, the project is likely to end up in court. Neighbors who have been lobbying against the project for more than a decade say its EIR is flawed and doesn't adequately address the project’s effect on evacuation routes, among other factors. The project site is behind the new levee, which doubles as an emergency evacuation route for Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.
Lawyers for the applicants, Ben and Kelly vanZutphen, say the council has no legal grounds to deny the project.
St. Helena has already uploaded more than 3,400 pages of public comments and environmental reports related to the project. That includes a final EIR concluding that the project’s only “significant and unavoidable” impact would be on “vehicle miles traveled,” a metric the state uses to measure traffic.
As usual, the public comments for Monday’s hearing are unanimously against the project. The main staff report contains responses to issues raised at the council’s May 1 hearing about emergency evacuation, levee safety, affordable housing and water.
Eight families helped build their new homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court.
Barry Eberling
Photos: Grand opening of St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing complex
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered before the start of the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St Helena. The project saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first-time home buyers help to build their own townhomes an in example of "sweat equity."
Nick Otto, Register
State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry spoke during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Monsignor John Brenkle speaks Monday in St. Helena during the opening ceremony for the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered for photos during the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St. Helena. The new residents are local workers who contributed their own labor toward constructing the townhouses.
Nick Otto, Register
Paul Dohring, St. Helena's vice mayor at the time, cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in July 2022.
Nick Otto, Register
Paul Dohring, St. Helena's vice mayor at the time, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in July 2022.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors walk through one of the new units inside the Brenkle Court housing project in St. Helena during an opening ceremony on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena listened to speakers during the project’s formal ground opening Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor looks at the floor plans of homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court development on Monday during its formal opening.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor tours the kitchen of a unit inside Brenkle Court, a St. Helena self-help housing development that officially opened Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor walks past the Brenkle Court description plaque during the grand opening of the housing project in St. Helena on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. Eight local workers who are first-time home buyers helped build their own townhomes at the complex.
Nick Otto, Register
Mary Stephenson, a founding member of the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
Monsignor John Brenkle accepts a plaque Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Mary Stephenson a founding member of the non-profit Our Town speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Invited guests gather before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry chats with Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Paul Dohring, St. Helena's vice mayor at the time, cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena in July 2022. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Our Town Board of Directors President Jordan Bentley speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
California Senator Bill Dodd and California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speak during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor walks across the threshold of a new home during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
