ST. HELENA -- On Tuesday, members of the St. Helena City Council joined Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring in honoring Jesse Duarte, a senior reporter for the St. Helena Star, for his “many contributions to our city.”
“Jesse shows genuine regard and respect for the people he interviews (even local politicians), and has built a solid reputation for accurately and fairly portraying his subjects,” the proclamation stated.
Mayor Ellsworth asked “all our residents to join us in expressing our deep gratitude for Jesse Duarte’s many contributions to our city and especially for Jesse’s journalistic excellence in covering our city and presenting the news.”
Duarte has worked at the Star since January 2006 after graduating from Pacific Union College. He continues to report on all aspects of community life, including city government.
In April, Duarte won three first-place California Journalism Awards for stories published in 2018.