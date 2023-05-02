ST. HELENA — The St. Helena City Council isn’t quite ready to vote on the most controversial subdivision to come before the council in decades.

The council agreed Monday to hold one more hearing on Hunter project, possibly on June 25, to consider the 87-unit project’s tentative map and environmental impact report.

That approval would be a crucial step toward approving the project, but developers would still have to obtain other entitlements and show how the project would comply with St. Helena’s water-neutrality and affordable housing requirements.

The council decided to take a few more weeks to digest concerns raised in dozens of letters and more than an hour of public testimony. California law allows for just one more hearing on the project, so the council will need to act at the next hearing.

The applicants want to build 87 housing units behind the levee, past the eastern terminus of Adams Street. Neighbors have uniformly opposed the project since its inception in 2010, and opponents and the applicants each seem poised to file lawsuits depending on how the council votes.

Councilmember Anna Chouteau said she’s “not happy with the project,” but St. Helena is under heavy pressure from the state to build housing.

“Our hands are tied with this project,” Chouteau said. “We see this outpouring from the community — they don’t want it. Yet if we don’t approve it, we put our own city and our own funds at serious financial risk.”

She also responded to public concerns about evacuation routes in case of disaster.

“I place a lot of value in our police chief and fire chief,” she said. “When they study this and say that people can be safely evacuated, I need to put weight in that and believe them.”

Vice Mayor Eric Hall called evacuation routes “a key issue.” He said city staff and emergency responders “feel that we’ve looked at this issue and that it’s effectively mitigated.”

“Like Councilmember Chouteau, I’m comfortable with that,” Hall said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to stop thinking about (evacuation routes).”

Councilmember Lester Hardy said he was “deeply troubled” by opponents who say their concerns about important issues like water have been dismissed.

Hardy said process is important, and people need to “feel heard.” When it seemed like the council was moving toward a vote, Hardy said he needed more time to consider how to vote "and explain to my constituents why."

"I'm not there yet," he said.

Councilmember Billy Summers said it’s “a difficult project to accept.”

“With the position that we’re in with this political chess game, there’s not a lot of moves to make at this stage,” Summers said.

Even if the council approves the tentative map and environmental report, the developers won't be able to build anything until the council approves a final map and an affordable housing agreement, the Planning Commission approves a use permit and design review, and the city awards building permits.

The project’s EIR found that mitigation measures could reduce each of its effects to “less than significant” except for its impact on traffic (vehicle miles traveled), which would be “significant and unavoidable.”

The council could still certify the environmental study, but they would need to adopt a “statement of overriding considerations” ruling that the project’s benefits outweigh its impact on traffic.

Mayor Paul Dohring said he was frustrated by a “lack of information” about those benefits. He said he wanted to hear more details about affordable housing, deed restrictions on the proposed accessory dwelling units, and possible off-site improvements at places like the Pope Street Bridge.

“I’m struggling to come up with the benefits … that will override the considerations of (vehicle miles traveled),” he said. “This project has to meet our needs, and our needs are a missing middle class and work force housing.”

Dohring also acknowledged concerns about evacuation routes, saying he doesn't want to create a "fire trap.”

“We have a lot of information in the record saying that is not a concern. We have folks who’ve looked at that very carefully,” he said. “I’m not there yet.”

Under state law, the council can deny the tentative map only if the project violates the city’s General Plan or zoning, fails passive heating and cooling requirements, or would have “a specific, adverse impact upon the public health or safety.”

“This is different from a lot of decisions you make where you have broader discretion than you do in this context,” City Attorney Ethan Walsh told the council.

Public criticism

During more than an hour of public comments, nearly 20 people spoke against the project. They raised concerns about evacuation routes, water consumption, groundwater recharge, the risk of flooding, and affordable housing.

“Just think of the number of people trying to evacuate down Main Street and Highway 29,” Elizabeth Green said. “It’s a recipe for disaster and it’s not a question of if, but a question of when. And our lives may depend on it.”

Affordable housing advocate Steve Goldfarb called out the lack of specifics about the project’s affordable housing. City code requires 20% of the project’s units to be affordable, but it’s unclear how developers will meet that goal.

“You cannot approve an EIR for a housing project without knowing what that housing project is,” Goldfarb said.

St. Helena resident Angela Zivkovic started an online petition opposing the project. As of Tuesday morning, it had 610 signatures.

