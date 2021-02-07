St. Helena City Council to re-evaluate Hunt Avenue Hub

ST. HELENA — Downtown St. Helena’s Hunt Avenue Hub became an oasis of community togetherness during the last three months of a pandemic that barred restaurants from serving customers indoors and sometimes even outdoors.
Now, amidst winter weather and with the Regional Stay at Home Order replaced by the somewhat less restrictive Purple Tier, what will become of the Hub?
That’s the question the City Council will ponder at their next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The council approved the Hub as a temporary measure last September. After some fire-related delays, the city closed off the segment of Hunt Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue and opened the park on Oct. 30.
The plan was to keep the Hub in place through the holidays, but it’s still there as February begins.
The Hub “has remained clean to very clean thus far,” according to a staff report. A hand-washing station, hand sanitizer and cleaning products are available. Users are asked to disinfect their tables before they leave.
When the Regional Stay at Home Order was issued, the city removed some tables to create more spacing and placed a sign reminding visitors to gather only with their households.
The Hub is especially popular on weekends during favorable weather, followed by weekday afternoons around lunchtime. The big St. Helena snowflake, the Gratitude Wall installed before Thanksgiving, and holiday wine barrels provided attractive photo backdrops.
Evening use has dropped during the cold weather, and the city hasn’t installed outdoor heaters due to concerns about security, safety and cost.
Feedback submitted through the city’s website ranges from “Love it. It should be permanent” to “This is by far the dumbest thing St. Helena has ever done,” but most of the 38 comments are very positive.
Parking and traffic are two of the most obvious issues.
The park displaced 12 on-site parking spaces. Those were replaced by three temporary spaces on the Hunt Avenue side of the Hub and four private parking spaces on Railroad Avenue that have loaned for public use courtesy of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and Joel Gott. A neighboring landlord with some vacancies offered eight spare tenant spaces for public parking near Money Way.
Other parking spaces around the east side of town, including on Edwards and Railroad, have been temporarily coned off to allow for safe passage by trucks that can’t use Hunt. The city has received two complaints about the loss of parking on residential streets and one complaint about trucks using Edwards instead of Hunt.
WATCH NOW: THIS DEVICE CAN MAKE YOUR REGULAR MASK AS EFFECTIVE AS AN N95 MASK
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA'S BROWNS VALLEY ELEMENTARY DURING COVID-19
Students at Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Frank Silva
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 27: Napa Police officers pursued a BMW that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
JAN. 28: American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Co…
JAN. 13: A CHP helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a bli…
JAN. 23: After detectives were able to seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the robbery, they arrested Gabino Rodriguez Mora, 26, …
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.