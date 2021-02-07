St. Helena City Council to re-evaluate Hunt Avenue Hub

ST. HELENA — Downtown St. Helena’s Hunt Avenue Hub became an oasis of community togetherness during the last three months of a pandemic that barred restaurants from serving customers indoors and sometimes even outdoors.

Now, amidst winter weather and with the Regional Stay at Home Order replaced by the somewhat less restrictive Purple Tier, what will become of the Hub?

That’s the question the City Council will ponder at their next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.

The council approved the Hub as a temporary measure last September. After some fire-related delays, the city closed off the segment of Hunt Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue and opened the park on Oct. 30.

The plan was to keep the Hub in place through the holidays, but it’s still there as February begins.

The Hub “has remained clean to very clean thus far,” according to a staff report. A hand-washing station, hand sanitizer and cleaning products are available. Users are asked to disinfect their tables before they leave.

When the Regional Stay at Home Order was issued, the city removed some tables to create more spacing and placed a sign reminding visitors to gather only with their households.