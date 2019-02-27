The city of St. Helena wants Napa County to create a 500-foot buffer zone around municipal reservoirs like Bell Canyon.
The City Council directed City Manager Mark Prestwich on Tuesday to write a letter to the county requesting the setback and encouraging a joint watershed study between the city of St. Helena and the county, similar to the one the county and the city of Napa have undertaken.
The council’s recommendation comes as the county Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors consider new regulations to protect trees and watersheds and limit hillside vineyard development, in the wake of the unsuccessful Measure C.
A proposal under discussion at the county level includes a minimum 200-foot buffer around city reservoirs. Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies said the city of Napa is recommending a 500-foot buffer, and the Napa Valley Register has reported that Calistoga is recommending at least 500 feet.
Based on conditions at Bell Canyon Reservoir, 200 feet is “nothing” when it comes to encroaching on the watershed, Smithies said.
“There’s been no baseline study on the long-term effect of all these vineyards converting above our watersheds,” Smithies said. “We need to be very conservative and protective of our municipal watershed.”