St. Helena city councilmembers open up in frank, sometimes difficult team-building exercise

The whole council agreed the discussion deserves more time at a subsequent meeting.

“I’m really open to everybody’s input,” Ellsworth said. “I think we do need to structure a meeting around that. We’re all members of a team, so if we’re going to be calling each other out, we all need to be ready to hear from each other.”

As the meeting wrapped up, councilmembers said it had been a positive experience.

“Obviously that wasn’t an easy conversation today,” Hardy said. “But I’m quite convinced that in the end, we’re much better off taking on the things that are hard than leaving them under the table.”

Ellsworth reacts

On Tuesday Ellsworth issued an amended letter regarding Clover Flat, clarifying that he was expressing his own opinions and not those of the council.

Ellsworth also released a statement saying the direction of Friday's council meeting "was a bit of a surprise to me."

"Had I known it was going to be used to single out one 'team' member (me) for group criticism I would have come more prepared to offer my criticisms of the other council members' performances as well," he said.