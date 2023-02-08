ST. HELENA — St. Helena’s City Hall is moving to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus effective Feb. 27.

The move marks a major milestone for city staff who have spent years in substandard facilities, first at the old City Hall on Main Street, which closed in 2019 due to smoke damage, and then in city-owned office buildings on Railroad Avenue.

The temporary City Hall at 1572 Railroad Ave. will close permanently at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, the city announced last week. Limited services such as permits and utility bill payments will be available on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Parks & Recreation Building at 1574 Railroad Ave.

The new City Hall at 1088 College Ave. will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

The St. Helena Police Department will stay at its current location at 1480 Main St. until about May, when it will also move to College Avenue.

The city is using most of the campus' main building under a five-year lease, with an option for another two years. The lease term began in August 2021.

Administrative Services Director Mandy Kellogg gave the Star a tour of the new City Hall last week.

“The whole space feels fresh,” Kellogg said. "The staff is really excited."

Unlike the cramped, architecturally quirky old City Hall on Main Street, the college space is uncluttered, well-lit, logically laid out, and freshly painted. As of last week it still felt like a construction zone, as workers still need to perform deep cleaning, install furniture, and work out kinks with electrical systems and internet cabling.

Visitors will still enter through the lobby and find a reception area on the left. The area behind the front counter will house administrative and finance staff. It also includes a conference room large enough to accommodate the entire staff — an amenity that the Main Street City Hall lacked.

“We have a break room too, which will be nice because we never had a break room in the old City Hall,” Kellogg said.

The area to the right of the lobby, which voters will remember as a polling station, will house Community Development (or Planning) and Public Works staff. The college’s former library has been converted to offices.

The area of the campus that will become the police department has undergone the most work, with the addition of bulletproof walls, windows, doors and other security features.

Dispatch will work out of the space closest to the entrance. Beyond are offices will be a training and briefing room and a secure evidence room.

The space will be a significant upgrade over the current police station, which is marred by uneven flooring, a leaky roof, exposed cables, poor insulation, a badly situated evidence room, and overall dilapidation.

The college will retain use of a few classrooms at the north end of the main building, as well as the separate culinary building.

So far the city has appropriated $2.4 million for the move, which includes the design work, tenant improvements and moving costs.

