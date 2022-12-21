St. Helena Community Food Pantry feeds the hungry

ST. HELENA — For the last 30 years dozens of St. Helenans have banded together in a shared mission that no local man, woman or child should go hungry.

Thanks to their efforts, and the contributions of various residents, businesses and community organizations, the St. Helena Community Food Pantry is well-stocked as another Christmas approaches.

What do they need most of all? Believe it or not, peanut butter.

“Ordinarily we can order it, but there’s no peanut butter available anywhere. It’s weird,” volunteer Susan Davis told members of Soroptimist International St. Helena who recently dropped by the food bank to deliver a $1,000 donation.

Other than cash, which the food pantry needs to buy fresh food every week, Davis said she could also use trail bars, cereal, oatmeal, snacks like crackers, and a variety of canned soups.

The food pantry serves many single people and small families, so those items are especially needed in smaller cans and packages suitable for one or two people, Davis said.

Volunteers are always welcome, especially those willing to pick up donations at local businesses, answer phones and do miscellaneous tasks on short notice if another volunteer calls in sick.

The food pantry has been serving around 50 families per week, which is similar to pre-pandemic levels. Davis has a theory on why demand hasn’t gone up higher.

“Let’s face it, who can afford to live here these days?” she said.

Hunger spiked during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when businesses shut down and the number of families collecting food from the food pantry rose from around 50 to more than 200.

Volunteers from organizations like the St. Helena Odd Fellows stepped up to help, allowing the food pantry’s usual volunteers — some of them in their 80s and 90s — to shelter at home. Davis said retired teacher Ana Canales also stepped up around that time, and continues to volunteer to this day.

“It probably takes 40 volunteers a week,” Davis said.

Thanks to a recent donation from the Trinchero family, the food pantry was able to buy a walk-in cooler.

“That changed our lives,” David said. “There’s a lot less food waste now.”

Businesses like Safeway and Sunshine Foods contribute leftover food every weekday. Even the high-end Gary’s Wine & Marketplace donates items like bread.

The St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church, which lets the food pantry use one of its buildings, is another important benefactor.

Donations may be mailed to St. Helena Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 108, St. Helena, CA 94574. To volunteer, call Davis at 707-696-6082.