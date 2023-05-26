Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena City Council wants to investigate a real estate transfer tax that would boost long-term city revenue.

City staff presented the council Tuesday with a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year and a menu of revenue options including a real estate transfer tax (which would generate roughly $2.2 million annually), one-cent sales tax ($4.6 million), business license tax ($2.5 million), $1,000 parcel tax ($3.8 million), new hotels, and new rooms at existing hotels.

The council was most in favor of the transfer tax, which would require a pair of ballot measures: one for St. Helena to become a charter city and another to impose the transfer tax. Both measures could appear on the same ballot.

With home prices “going through the roof,” “let’s see if we can get a few dollars from it,” said Vice Mayor Eric Hall.

The transfer tax could be graduated so that more expensive properties would be subject to a higher tax rate, reducing the tax burden on less wealthy home buyers.

City Manager Anil Comelo has said St. Helena needs $6.5 million in new annual revenue to continue to provide the level of services people expect and to offer competitive salaries to city workers.

Hall said the city should be thinking even bigger and shooting for another $10 million a year. Mayor Paul Dohring agreed.

“But we have to start somewhere, and we have to understand the appetite of our community for taxes,” Dohring said. “With respect to hotels, I think there are some opportunities if they are strategically placed.”

Comelo said he would report back to the council on the transfer tax option and on potential incentives for hotels to add more rooms.

General fund reserves

The council also authorized the use of general fund reserves to fill a $1.4 million gap between estimated revenue of $18.3 million and estimated expenses of $19.7 million in the 2023-24 budget. That would reduce reserves to $10.7 million, or 55% of the general fund.

“The policy alternative is to have severe cuts,” Comelo said.

Another $2 million in reserves would be taken out as a temporary loan to the wastewater fund. That money will probably be necessary to pay for the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant. The loan would be repaid to the general fund by future water rates, but for now that would bring the reserve down to $8.7 million, or 44% of the general fund.

Councilmembers said they were comfortable dipping into reserves, which would still remain substantial. The council has a policy of maintaining a reserve of at least 30%.

