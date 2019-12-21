ST. HELENA -- It’s good to know that just because you’ve reached a certain age, life isn’t over yet. That, and it’s never too late to have happiness. Those are just a few of the sentiments from residents at Silverado Orchards, about newlyweds Christine and John Shackford.
He’s 90, and she’s 93 years old.
“He’s one of a kind. They’re hard to meet,” the new bride said. To which her husband laughed good-heartedly. “She makes me so happy.”
Christine Herring-Shackford, as she is now known, has been living at Silverado Orchards Retirement Community in St. Helena for about four years. John arrived at the residence in April. They met in September and were married in November.
Both Shackfords have been married before. Christine for 61 years and John for 67. Both spouses have passed away.
“We both had good partners, and we bring to our marriage no baggage,” John said. “No bad feelings at all. We’re very happy.”
Kerry Baldwin, whose family owns Silverado Orchards, said Shackford “is a gentleman who knows what he wants. He visited the residence, looked at a room and took it on the spot,” he said.
Christine concurs. But when they met it was not exactly love at first sight, as she explained. She recalled sitting at a dining table at the residence by herself when he walked by. She said she could tell by looking at him that he was self-assured.
“I have a Texas sense of humor and in my mind I said, 'he looks like King Tut walking with servants behind him.' I actually prayed and said, ‘Oh Lord don’t let that man stop at my table.'”
But all the other tables were full and stop he did.
The third time he sat at the table, John tried a little reverse psychology that at first backfired. Christine explained, “He said ‘I need to talk to you. I’m not a religious man, and I intend to stay a bachelor the rest of my life.’
"He thought that was going to get him what he wanted. In my mind I said, ‘Who does he think he is? Does he think I’m going to hog tie him to the chair and say ‘you’re not getting out of here until I say ‘I do?’”
John responded, “Oh, she’s feisty all right.”
Silverado Orchards owner Sharon Baldwin said John Shackford is a bit of a legend in Napa Valley. He owned Shackford’s Kitchen Store on Main Street in Napa and was known for supporting Little League teams and the Silverados minor league baseball team. He recently threw out the first pitch in a game, and all the team members wore shirts with the number 90 on the back, for his birthday.
“Everybody in town knew him, and said this and that, but that didn’t mean anything to me,” Christine said. “When he asked me to go out for lunch, I said, ‘OK, I’ll pay my part and you pay yours.’ I was raised that if a man takes you out and pays for lunch he expects something else he’s not getting.”
But the couple spent a lot of time talking and found out they had some things in common. They enjoy going to Brasswood in St. Helena, where Christine’s son-in-law is the general manager. Both had long-term marriages, and neither said they were thinking about getting married again.
John explained that one afternoon, “We were sitting there looking at each other, real serious, and I said ‘Chris, I’d like to spend the rest of my life with you.’ She looked at me and said ‘yep.’”
“I’m married to a younger man,” Christine said. “He finally convinced me.”
John said that’s not a problem. “I tell her, my mom was four years older than my dad.” They got married at United Methodist Church in St. Helena and had their reception at Brasswood. The first song they danced to was “Just a Gigolo,” one of Christine’s favorite’s.
Christine is originally from Texas and still has the accent to prove it. Before moving to Silverado Orchards, she spent about three years living on Kauai with her son. Christine was a stay-at-home mom until she and her husband started their own insurance and investment business.
They had two children, a boy and a girl. Their daughter, trained as an opera singer, died at age 33 of a brain aneurysm. Music is still an important part of Christine’s life, and says Silverado Orchards is a wonderful place. After her husband died, with no one to talk to, she was “dying on the vine. You need something to stimulate you.” But that doesn’t include television, which she doesn’t have.
Shackford was a fighter pilot in the Korean War, and afterwards spent about 20 years as a charter pilot and flight instructor before coming to the Napa Valley and owning Shackford’s Kitchen Store.
“I saw this little hardware store, I went in and asked the owner how much he wanted for it, handed him a check and he handed me the keys,” Shackford said. He had the store for 43 years.
John has four children, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. It kind of amazes him to think his own children are all grandparents, he said. But without hesitation he said they all love Christine.
“My daughter said, 'If it makes you happy, do it.'”
Christine knew her first husband for only two months before they got married. “They said it would never last,” she said.
The newlyweds plan on staying at Silverado Orchards, but in the same apartment. “I guess you have a lot of alternatives now that I wasn’t raised with,” Christine said.
