St. Helena couple takes in Ukrainian refugee family

Before April 9, the chances of the Edwards family of St. Helena meeting the Romanchenko family of Odesa, Ukraine would have been slim to none.

Neither knew the other existed. Today, not only have they met, but the Edwards are now hosting the Romanchenko family at their St. Helena property and are effectively sponsoring them for up to six months.

“It was a leap of faith for us, and it was a leap of faith for them,” said Jane Edwards.

“Is like a miracle from God for us,” said Igor Romanchenko.

The steps to this international "matchmaking" started in Odesa, where until early April, three generations of the Romanchenko family lived.

Igor Romanchenko, 31, and Anastasiia Romanchenko, 25, are parents of Emma Romanchenko, who just turned 4. Then there’s Igor Romanchenko’s mother, Svitlana Romanchenko, who is 54. At the head of the family is grandmother and great-grandmother Larysa Berezovska, who is 81.

Igor Romanchenko is a university-trained seaman, who is usually away at sea for extended periods of time, he said in practiced English. When the Russians started attacking Ukraine in late February, he was working on a ship near Dubai.

As the days of the invasion passed, the family became quite alarmed. Odesa has a huge seaport, explained Romanchenko. “From our windows, [they] can see warships and missiles,” being launched. “It was so scary.”

The family lived in three separate apartments near a military base, another target of the Russian army.

“All houses around this military base is in danger,” said Romanchenko. At least three times a day, sirens would sound and everyone would rush to underground bomb shelters.

The family had another very good reason to be worried. Anastasiia Romanchenko is eight months pregnant. Their baby boy is due May 20.

“For us, it was not an option to remain there,” said Igor Romanchenko. They did not want to deliver their baby in a bomb shelter during a war.

By this time, he was able to make his way to Poland. Now he had to get the rest of the family out of the country.

Even though many Ukrainian bank accounts were frozen, Romanchenko was able to access some funds to hire a car to take his family to a border crossing at Budomierz, Poland.

'We left everything'

Besides what they could fit in two suitcases, “We left everything,” behind, he said. “It’s so sad,” especially for his grandmother, said Igor Romanchenko. “All her life; everything she left. And for an elderly person is quite hard,” he said. “For me and my wife, is traumatic but for her is so traumatic.”

After a driver dropped them off as close to the border as possible, the women walked all night and morning to cross into Poland and the family was finally reunited.

It was a turning point in their evacuation, said Romanchenko. “When we meet together, we can breathe more slowly."

Unfortunately, Poland has been overwhelmed with Ukrainian refugees. “We have zero options in Poland,” he realized.

Then the family heard about a church organization that had some connection to California. “Try and get to California,” and you’ll find assistance, is the advice he was given.

By this time Svitlana Romanchenko, who had left Ukraine separately, was able to enter the U.S. She also headed to California — Sacramento, to be exact. The plan was to reunite in the capital city.

Using savings, the rest of the Romanchenkos flew to Toronto, Canada.

Then, they literally walked to the Canada/U.S. border at Niagara Falls.

It was called “the Rainbow Bridge,” Anastasiia Romanchenko recalled.

By this time, they were all extremely nervous, said Igor Romanchenko. His grandmother was praying nonstop.

What if the U.S. immigration officers would not admit them? What if they had to turn around?

However, a “very nice” immigration officer met them at the boundary. “We showed him our passports and he started a little bit crying,” after realizing they were Ukrainian war refugees, he said.

There was yet one more obstacle to entering the U.S.

Igor Romanchenko had managed to get a tourist visa to enter the country. But because the rest of the family had not, they were required to pay a fee of $585 per person for a visa waiver.

“For Ukraine, [this is] quite a lot of money,” he said.

After seeing that such an amount was beyond their means, the one officer consulted another.

The fee would be waived, he informed them, writing “Unforeseen Emergency Waiver” in pen inside the blue entry stamp in their passports.

“Welcome to the U.S.A.,” said the officer to the family.

In a daze, the Romanchenkos cried and hugged each other.

“We were so happy,” Igor Romanchenko said. “We are in the U.S. We are on safe side. Yes, it’s like a movie,” he admitted, “but real life.”

“It was really God give us chance to escape,” he said.

Of course, their journey to California wasn’t over yet. The family spent the night in a hotel in Buffalo. To try and find cheaper airfare, they were able to rent a car and drive to Toledo, Ohio. A local family took them in, and even helped pay for plane tickets to the West Coast.

An April 14 flight took them to Salt Lake City and then, finally, Sacramento, where Bob Edwards was waiting.

“All Americans are lucky, and we’ve been luckier than most,” said Edwards, a retired insurance company executive. He said he knew his family wanted to do something to support Ukrainian refugees.

“We can easily afford to provide a safe haven for a Ukrainian family… so why not help a family in every way possible?”

From researching aid organizations, the Ukraine consulate in San Francisco referred him to ukrainetakeshelter.com.

Little did he know that Anastasiia Romanchenko had been using the same website, desperately looking for anyone who would take them in — hopefully in California.

Emails were quickly exchanged and Edwards said he'd pick them up at the Sacramento airport.

“He was first California person who we meet,” said Igor Romanchenko. “Was hard to believe we meet this kind of person that was so open; is hard to believe he is real.”

He then drove the Romanchenkos to their new “home,” a guest house on his property in the hills above Lake Hennessey.

'Everyone is stepping up'

Shortly after that, Edwards placed an ad in the Napa Valley Register hoping to find permanent housing for the Romanchenkos. (Before this emergency, the Edwards family had already initiated plans to sell the guest house property, but the Romanchenkos can stay for the meantime.)

He also took the family shopping for clothes, food and other necessities. Other neighbors pitched in, one loaning an extra car. The UpValley Family Centers provided aid. The family is eligible for care from OLE Health; including the new baby arriving in May. A GoFundMe account was started.

“Everyone is stepping up,” said Bob Edwards.

“To see the immediate struggles and worries of a lovely young family subside,” has certainly added joy to their lives, he said.

“But probably our greatest surprise was to learn what a strong safety net exists in Napa Valley, in part due to established organizations and in part to generous citizens,” including UpValley Family Centers, Community Health Initiative, the St. Helena Food Bank, and OLE Health.

“What an exceptional community we live in,” said Edwards.

Romanchenko said after their son is born, he plans to look for work in either Napa Valley or possibly at a port in the Bay Area.

There was more good news. On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Ukrainian nationals who arrived in the U.S. since April 11 can apply for 18 months of Temporary Protected Status. This means the family can breathe a little easier about their immigration status.

This new St. Helenan said he never imagined he’d live in the United States. Maybe it was a dream, like something you’d see on TV. “But we never think this dream become so true.”

The Edwards not only gave them a house but in his mind, “they give us permission to enter his family,” said Romanchenko.

“Thank you so much for people of United States; for Bob and Jean to meet us,” he said. “Thank you that we are safe.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

