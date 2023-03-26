ST. HELENA — Beloved by some, despised by others, heard by all, St. Helena’s two emergency sirens will be going off less often, the city recently announced.
The sirens at Lyman Park and the city corporation yard near Charter Oak Avenue will now be activated only during “local life-threatening events," plus one test per month, Fire Chief John Sorensen said in a news release issued March 15.
The Cold War-era air raid sirens were once used to summon volunteer firefighters to the firehouse. That tradition persisted well into the era of cellphones. Some St. Helenans considered it a public nuisance, while others considered it a reassuring reminder that emergency personnel were on the job. Tourists were sometimes bewildered or frightened.
In 2015 the fire department stopped using the sirens for medical aid, reserving them for major calls that required multiple units to respond, such as fires and vehicle collisions. That was expected to reduce the number of siren calls from about 725 per year to about 225.
Under the new policy, the siren will only be used to warn the public of life-threatening emergencies like wildfires, earthquakes and hazardous spills. Whenever the siren goes off, the city will issue a Nixle/Everbridge alert explaining what's going on. (Sign up for free alerts at
Nixle.com.)
When signaling an emergency, the siren will sound for 30 seconds every five minutes for up to 15 minutes.
“The siren provides an effective means to notify our community in times of emergency,” Sorensen said. “Prior to the use of electronic communication devices, it was used to notify volunteer firefighters, but its use has been modified to better serve the community.”
The monthly test will occur at noon on the first Wednesday of each month. It will last 15 seconds and be preceded by a Nixle/Everbridge alert.
