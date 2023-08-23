ST. HELENA — The city of St. Helena is taking "emergency actions" to address what it calls an "urgent situation" with discolored and cloudy tap water.

City officials say there's no reason to believe the water is not safe, and the situation isn't an emergency from a health and safety standpoint, City Manager Anil Comelo told the City Council on Tuesday.

However, the emergency actions ratified by the council will help the city secure professional help quickly without the delays associated with the public bidding process.

The problem has been traced to the Water Treatment Plant near Bell Canyon Reservoir, where staff has noticed accumulated minerals inside Tank 1A. Quality complaints are most common in the areas of town served by the Water Treatment Plant, one of St. Helena's three water sources.

"While this has been happening periodically over the last several years, the occurrence this time around is more extensive throughout the city and it has lasted longer, so it was important for us to address it," Comelo told the council.

Public Works Director Joe Leach said city staff is collecting quotes for materials, equipment, testing and other services that will be necessary to solve the problem. Public Works is also flushing pipes around town, which might start to improve water quality within the next few weeks.

According to a news release issued last week, the treatment plant might have to be offline for up to two months while remediation is underway, and staff is investigating how to keep water flowing during that time. Comelo said the city will need to conserve water while that work is happening.

The cost is still unclear, but cleaning the tank was not included in St. Helena's $42 million Capital Improvement Plan. It will present yet another unanticipated expense for the city's water-sewer system, even as new utility rates are scheduled to take effect Sept. 1.

Residents who experience discolored or cloudy water can run cold tap water to flush the pipes within their homes. The city suggests storing that water in a bucket and using it for outdoor landscaping.

Water quality issues may be reported to enviro-tech@cityofsthelena.org, 707-968-2658 (during regular business hours), or 707-967-2850 (after hours).

