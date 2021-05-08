St. Helena driver dies in crash on Highway 29 near Yountville; four injured

A two-vehicle crash Friday night near Yountville resulted in the death of a 24-year-old St. Helena man, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Pedro Alexis Santarosa was at the wheel of a 2003 Nissan Altima that was involved in a collision at about 9 p.m. with a 2011 Honda Pilot on Highway 29 south of Washington Street, CHP said in a news release. Santarosa was declared dead at the scene.

The four occupants of the Honda, all Napa residents, were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the highway patrol said.

The driver, 43-year-old Joanne M. Ruggirello, sustained minor injuries in the wreck, as did 16-year-old Anthony Coffin and 4-year-old Alexander Coffin. James Coffin, 47, was listed by CHP as sustaining moderate injuries.

For reasons unknown as of Saturday, the Nissan that Santarosa was driving south on Highway 29 crossed a double-yellow line into oncoming northbound traffic, directly into the path of the Honda driven by Ruggirello, according to the CHP statement. Ruggirello was unable to avoid a collision and the Honda struck the passenger side of Santarosa’s car.

Highway 29 was closed in both directions for about 2 ½ hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.

