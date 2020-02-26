St. Helena ends 10 p.m. youth curfew

ST. HELENA -- The city of St. Helena is ending its 10 p.m. curfew for youth under the age of 18.

The council suspended the curfew in 2018 pending a police study of its effectiveness.

The St. Helena Police Department had not cited anyone for violating the curfew in at least a decade. Instead of reinstating the curfew, police recommended using standards like reasonable suspicion and probable cause to detain people regardless of age.

The curfew remains suspended, and the council introduced an ordinance Tuesday that will repeal it permanently.

