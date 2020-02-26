You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Helena ends 10 p.m. youth curfew

St. Helena ends 10 p.m. youth curfew

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. HELENA -- The city of St. Helena is ending its 10 p.m. curfew for youth under the age of 18.

The council suspended the curfew in 2018 pending a police study of its effectiveness.

The St. Helena Police Department had not cited anyone for violating the curfew in at least a decade. Instead of reinstating the curfew, police recommended using standards like reasonable suspicion and probable cause to detain people regardless of age.

The curfew remains suspended, and the council introduced an ordinance Tuesday that will repeal it permanently.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News