St. Helena Fire Department faces staffing challenges in face of aging population, rebounding tourism

The St. Helena Fire Department is facing staffing challenges as it struggles to muster enough firefighters to respond to nighttime calls.

The department’s hybrid staffing model, with its combination of full-time firefighters who are stationed at the department during the day and part-time firefighters who respond as available at night, is “very fragile” and “not sustainable” in the near future, Fire Chief John Sorensen told the City Council last week.

Response times currently average 1 minute when the department is staffed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 6 minutes when the department is unstaffed.

Coupled with increasing call volume due to resurgent tourism and an aging population, the staffing challenges could result in delayed response times and understaffed engines, Sorensen told the council.

He warned of a possible a service gap in the coming year — meaning that no part-time firefighters would be able to respond to a call that comes in at night, when the full-time firefighters are off-duty.

“Right now we’re OK, but I don’t think we’ll make it to 2022,” Sorensen said.

