ST. HELENA -- St. Helena firefighters are hoping their latest fundraising appeal will bring them one step closer to acquiring a new fire engine capable of defending the city’s wooded outskirts.
The fire department is raising money for a Type 3 Wildland Fire Engine designed to fight fires in the wildland-urban interface – neighborhoods along Howell Mountain Road, Big Rock Road, Bieber Road and Spring Mountain Road. The price is $430,000, plus another $50,000 or more to outfit the engine with hose, portable pumps, self-contained breathing apparatus and other equipment.
“When we had our fires in 2017, all those other agencies came here, and that’s the ideal engine for that kind of wildfire,” Fire Chief John Sorensen said.
The Type 3 is similar to the four-wheel-drive rigs used by Calfire. It would be the department’s first four-wheel-drive engine.
The new engine would be stationed at the main firehouse in place of Engine 217, which would be designated as a reserve and stationed at the secondary firehouse on Dowdell Lane. Engine 217 isn’t that old, but it seen “a lot of miles and a lot of abuse, which means a lot of problems,” Sorensen said.
The department previously bought a Type 6 Wildland Engine, which is smaller and lighter than the Type 3, using funds entirely raised at the annual Lobster Feed.
The city can contribute some money toward the new engine, using funds it will receive from the state in exchange for serving on strike teams at other fires around California. The next payments received from the state in connection with the most recent fires will bring the fund to about $235,000.
If the replacement fund and the fundraising appeal still leave the fire department short of the necessary $480,000-plus, the balance will come from the 2019 Lobster Feed.
“Hopefully none of the General Fund will have to be used on this purchase,” Sorensen said.
Contributions may be made online at https://shvfd.ejoinme.org/support or mailed to the St. Helena Fire Department, P.O. Box 266, St. Helena, CA 94574.