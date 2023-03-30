ST. HELENA — Family and friends are mourning the death of André Minor, a 38-year-old St. Helena grape grower, math teacher and father to a newborn daughter.

Scores of mourners recently packed the former St. Helena Catholic School gym to remember Minor, who managed his family’s Ritchie Creek Vineyard and had just become a father in December when he was killed by a falling tree limb on Feb. 11.

After the Glass Fire destroyed the Minor home in 2020, André and his wife, Tina, designed a new one on the same footprint. Construction was just weeks away from completion when André died.

“He worked so hard to build a future for us,” Tina Minor told mourners at the March 11 memorial. “We had so many plans.”

Family members say Minor, an experienced outdoorsman trained by his late father, Pete Minor, was on the family’s Spring Mountain property cutting down a tree that had burned during the Glass Fire. He cut down the tree correctly and it was falling away from him when a falling branch hit him on the head.

Minor earned a Ph.D. in math and taught at Sonoma State University, but family members say he shared his father’s passion for grape growing. While attending UC San Diego, he would return home during summers and long weekends to tend to the family vineyards.

“He always liked getting his hands dirty,” recalled his mother, Maggie Minor.

Like many small wineries established in the 1970s, Ritchie Creek was a family affair, with relatives pitching in to help with pressing, crushing and labeling. According to Maggie Minor, Pete taught his kids the value of a hard day’s work followed by a hearty family meal, and André carried on with that way of life after his father died in 2018.

“We came in at the end of the golden age of the wine business, where neighbors were friends and everything still had that family feel,” said André’s sister, Beth Minor. “We wished we’d enjoyed more of that era. That may have been part of André’s desire to recreate it.”

Maggie Minor called her son a “natural educator” with a knack for teaching people about grape growing. When Pete experienced dementia in his later years, André would sit him in a chair in the vineyards and talk to him while he tended to the vines. (Ritchie Creek stopped making wine in the early 2000s.)

“André taught me throughout my life, whether he was helping me with an exam or teaching me about viticulture,” said his longtime friend Tyler Brooks. “Just like his dad, André was always explaining his work in the vineyard — planting, fertilizing, irrigation, erosion control.”

André was born into a family of musicians and played the flute and guitar, writing musical paeans to advanced math and even proposing to Tina in song. Friends also recalled him as an avid gamer, beating all comers at Mario Kart.

Friends and family say André was also a good neighbor. While the Glass Fire was scorching Spring Mountain and destroying the Minor family home, André cut firebreaks, offered to remove valuables from neighbors’ property, and cleared downed trees from neighbors’ driveways.

Ed Clary, a former Georgia resident who’s lived next to the Minors for 3 1/2 years, greatly respected André’s devotion to his family, his love for Tina, and his knowledge of grape growing. He recalled swelling with pride when André praised his irrigation as “Ritchie Creek good.”

“My life is better for having known André,” he said.

