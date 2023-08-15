Briana Forgie only began bicycling five years ago, but in October she will take part in a 300-mile week-long gravel ride in North Africa hosted by Climate Ride.

The nonprofit facilitates bike rides, runs and hikes to raise both awareness and money for efforts to promote sustainability, clean energy, climate change mitigation, active transportation and public health.

Forgie traces her desire to be more actively involved in climate activism to hiking the John Muir Trail a few years ago. During that solo journey, she was struck by the natural beauty of the environment and wanted to find a way to support climate-saving efforts.

Climate Ride events were a clear choice, according to Forgie, because they combine activism with a way to actually be in and appreciate nature. Already a runner and hiker, she signed up for Climate Ride’s 2021 Rogue River Climate Run, a 42-mile run completed over three days. During that journey, she raised a few thousand dollars for three climate causes of her choice.

Since then, she has been interested in doing another event with the organization, and as a result she decided to sign up for this year's Morocco Ride.

The ride will take place over five days on a course through Marrakech to the High Atlas Mountains of central Morocco. Forgie said that each day, the group will ride between 50 and 70 miles. Ultimately, bikers will traverse 309 miles by the end of the week.

This specific ride’s proceeds directly benefit Climate Ride’s in-house efforts, which include “underwriting the Green Fondo events, community scholarships for young sustainability leaders, and Environmental Justice Action Grants,” according to the company’s website.

Forgie said she decided to sign up for the ride after hearing about it from a friend, and getting more involved in cycling during the past few years, when her son joined the mountain biking team at St. Helena High School. Through her son, she got involved with coaching the school's team about five years ago, and now is the director of its mountain biking program.

In addition to her interest in climate activism, she also hopes her taking part in the Morocco Ride will inspire the students she coaches.

“It’s been a great joy to discover some of my potential later in life — I wish I had learned it when I was younger,” Forgie said Monday. “It's one of the reasons I love being a mountain bike coach, because I love watching young people, especially girls, realize what they are capable of.”

In preparation for the tour, Forgie began training back in July, riding over 700 miles throughout the month. She has also been raising money in donations ahead of the ride, and so far, she has raised over $3,800 toward her $5,000 target.

Ultimately, Forgie hopes that her participation in the ride will not only raise money, but bring awareness to the need for action to combat climate change.

“I love our natural world, and the state of our climate is terrifying,” she said. “ It is best for me to take this fear and put it toward actions, (like) education, awareness, and organizations that are making a positive difference.”

