ST. HELENA -- The St. Helena Historical Society (SHHS) has finally found a place to tell the town’s story.
Last week the nonprofit signed a lease to take over 5,000 square feet of the former St. Helena Catholic School at Oak Avenue and Tainter Street. The lease is for three years, with an option to renew it at the end of the term.
The lease includes five former classrooms, but not the gymnasium or the former school office along Oak, which the St. Helena Catholic Church is using as an office.
The historical society will use the five former classrooms for office space, storage, and rotating exhibitions offering a sample of its vast collection, which is currently scattered around town. A hands-on laboratory will allow students to experience St. Helena's history from early Native Americans to the present.
Photos, mementos, letters, documents, the 19th-century McCormick family carriage, the 1927 Jackse Winery truck, and a restored early 20th-century farm wagon donated by the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone are stashed in storage containers, garages, and the historical society’s donated space in the attic of the St. Helena Public Library.
“We’ve looked all over for years and years, and there was just no place for us,” said boardmember Susanne Salvestrin.
Board President Sue Clark said she was eating ice cream at ChoKoLatte in May when she looked down the street and realized the school had been vacant since it closed in June 2018.
She approached Father Manuel Chavez, who told her the SHHS would be a great fit for the space and said he’d work with diocesan officials to make it happen.
A few months later, it happened.
Boardmembers are painting the rooms and installing heating and air conditioning equipment. They don’t have a timetable on when the space will open to the public.
The new rooms will provide the controlled environment necessary to house Native American artifacts found along the Napa River in the run-up to the flood project. That catalogued collection belongs to the SHHS but is being stored in Berkeley until suitable space is found in St. Helena.
Boardmembers call the new space a “transitional home” as they hold out hope for a permanent heritage center on the city’s Adams Street property.
“This is a chance for the city to see what a heritage center could be,” said boardmember Stephen Taplin.