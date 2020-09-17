St. Helena holds first public hearing on Farmstead hotel project

Establishing a baseline

Attorney Michelle Black of the law firm Chatten-Brown, Carstens & Minteer said Farmstead engages in activities that weren’t allowed by its 2009 permit, such as retail sales at the Logan-Ives House, an outdoor café, and various events. She said the new impacts should be compared with what was originally allowed, not what’s currently happening.

“The preparation of an MND for a 53,200-square-foot addition to enable operation of a year-round events center is laughable,” Black wrote.

Commissioner Bobbi Monnette raised similar questions about using existing conditions – rather than those that were permitted in 2009 – as a baseline for the project’s impact.

“How can I look at that data and feel that it is accurate?” said Monnette, adding that she’s complained in the past about loud concerts at Farmstead. “It is not factoring in all the changes to the environment that have happened with the current use that went beyond the use permit.”

Assistant City Attorney Ethan Walsh defended the use of existing conditions as a benchmark. He said it would be difficult to use the old information from 2009 “and do the environmental analysis for changes that have already occurred and been on that site for several years now.”