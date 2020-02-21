St. Helena hospital faces lawsuit in woman’s 2018 death

Adventist Health St. Helena is the target of a wrongful-death lawsuit alleging it contributed to the death of a patient.

A complaint filed in Napa County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages from the St. Helena hospital for elder abuse and wrongful death in connection with Shirley M. Selba, who died on Feb. 18, 2018. The Feb. 10 filing was made by Thomas James Farnan Jr. in his role as successor to Selba’s estate, according to court records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Few details of Selba’s care are included in the complaint, but the suit alleges Adventist Health St. Helena’s “breaches of duty and other misconduct” resulted in Selba suffering from multiple infections and the failure of her kidneys and other organs.

A message to Farnan’s attorney, Hoyt E. Hart II of Rancho Santa Fe, was not immediately returned. Jill Kinney, spokesperson for Adventist Health, said Thursday the hospital had not been served with a lawsuit and had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit over Selba’s death is the second wrongful-death case to be lodged against the St. Helena hospital in the past 13 months. In January 2019, the family of St. Helena resident Rosemarie McMahon, 68, filed suit in connection with her death in September 2017 after a heart procedure.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.