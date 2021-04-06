 Skip to main content
St. Helena Hospital Foundation hosts first-dose COVID vaccination clinic this week

  • Updated
Vaccine

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at a two-day clinic Thursday and Friday this week at an Upvalley clinic.

 Terovesalainen, Dreamstime.com

St. Helena Hospital Foundation is hosting first-dose COVID-19 vaccination events Thursday and Friday this week at Napa Valley College's Upper Valley campus in St. Helena.

You must be within the current state vaccine guidelines of 50 and over, or a member of another eligible group in the current tier structure and must live or work in Napa County.

Those attending this clinic will be asked to show a form of ID to verify age and address (residence or employment). They must pre-register for this clinic, even if you registered elsewhere. Drop-in will not be allowed.

Not sure if you're eligible? Please visit: https://bit.ly/31QSqOx

To make an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine, go to: 

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/st-helena-hospital-foundation-10848710079

If you have any additional questions, email: SHHFSupportercare@ah.org

