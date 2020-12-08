St. Helena Hospital reopens after 10-week closure due to Glass Fire

“We are reopening at a challenging time,” said Dr. Lyons, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, “I am confident we will meet this challenge.”

“It feels great knowing that the staff will be back together to help our patients and community, especially during this critical time as we all face the crisis of COVID-19,” said hospital CEO Dr. Steven Herber. “But we’re here to do our part.”

It turned out that closing, and then reopening, a hospital is quite a complicated process.

During the fire, for the safety of the building and the crews working to protect it, the power needed to be turned off. Sensitive equipment — MRI machines, CT scanners, the nurse call system — needed to be shut down.

Once those sophisticated systems are turned off, Herber explained, the process of turning them back on is not as simple as flipping a switch.

“Restoring power to all of these systems — it’s kind of like a nervous system in the body. It has to be calibrated. When you restore power to it, it needs fine tuning,” Herber said.

Reopening after a shutdown like St. Helena’s can take as long as three to six months, Herber said in a previous interview.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}