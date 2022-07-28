 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena: Jazz festival may cause weekend congestion on Highway 29, Silverado Trail

Napa Valley drivers are advised to prepare for congestion in St. Helena during the Blue Note Jazz Festival this weekend.

Traffic delays may occur on the Upvalley sections of Highway 29/128 and the Silverado Trail during the festival, which runs from Friday to Monday at Charles Krug Winery, the city of St. Helena said in a news release.

The winery is located at 2800 Main St. (Highway 29) in St. Helena. Concerts are scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. on each of the jazz festival’s three days.

Traffic mitigation during the event will involve busing festival guests to and from the winery property. Charles Krug’s entrance on Highway 29 will be closed and reserved for emergency vehicles only.

Members of the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans will be on hand to assist with traffic control, according to city officials.

