A St. Helena man was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant related to his role in a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured, officials say.
The pedestrian was in pain and suffered unspecified "visible injuries," according to court documents. An ambulance took him to the hospital.
Roger Vaughn Meuter, 75, was driving east on H Street at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 when he turned left on Jefferson Street when he hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk, court documents show.
Napa Police confronted Meuter at his home two hours later, where he "admitted to his involvement in the collision," according to court documents.
Meuter was arrested at his home on Monday around 1:30 p.m., according to court records.
Napa County Superior Court Judge Mark Boessenecker signed a document reducing Meuter's bail to $25,000 from $50,000, the standard payment that the county requires for a felony hit and run, records show. He posted bond and was out of jail by 4 p.m. Monday.
Meuter declined to comment for this story when reached by phone Tuesday, citing advice from his attorney.