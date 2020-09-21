 Skip to main content
St. Helena man injured when his vehicle overturns

A 27-year-old motorist was injured Friday night when his vehicle hit an embankment and overturned on Highway 128, east of Lower Chiles Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said that Kyle Chait of St. Helena drove his 1988 Toyota across the double yellow lines and struck the dirt embankment at 7:20 p.m. Chait sustained major injuries and was taken to Kaiser hospital in Vacaville by air ambulance, the CHP said.

Chait, who was wearing a seat belt, could not recall what happened to cause the collision, the CHP said.

CHP logo

