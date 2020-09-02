St. Helena mayor, Clover Flat Landfill owner spar over fire risk

“I suggest that we work through the agency, through our appointed members, to handle this,” she said.

St. Helena’s appointed members to the UVWMA board are Koberstein, a full member, and Ellsworth, an alternate.

“(Ellsworth) knows that the site is compliant, he attends all the public JPA meetings, and he’s toured the facility – in fact, I organized the tour for him last October,” Pestoni said. “He didn’t have any issues last October and actually was very pleased about our progress.”

“We are a community partner. He is an alternate on the JPA board,” Pestoni said. “This is a new platform for the mayor, in my opinion, and a conflict of interest.”

In a statement to the Star, Ellsworth said he has a responsibility as mayor to advocate for health, safety and environmental matters.

“And while I do appreciate our local partnerships and I do receive a certain amount of information as an alternate on the Joint Powers Authority related to this landfill, there are considerations I have raised there that are still to be fully addressed,” he said.