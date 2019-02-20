ST. HELENA -- Fueled by personal loans, Geoff Ellsworth’s successful mayoral campaign cost $117,284.40, according to a campaign financing report filed on Tuesday.
Ellsworth loaned a total of $83,500 to his own campaign, which is still outstanding. Between Ellsworth’s own loans and a $2,000 loan from his mother Phoebe Ellsworth, his campaign has $85,500 in outstanding debt and $3,316.59 in cash on hand.
Ellsworth’s campaign spending is believed to far exceed any other City Council campaign in St. Helena’s history. St. Helena's last contested mayoral election was in 2014, when then-challenger Alan Galbraith spent $25,021 and outspent his opponent, incumbent Ann Nevero, by almost 3 to 1.
Ellsworth compared the expenditures to the cost of a local supervisorial race. During last June's District 3 supervisorial election, incumbent Diane Dillon spent $126,882 and challenger Cio Perez spent $114,297.
"Because St. Helena serves as an important Upvalley business/community hub, and provides water and fire protection to not only residents of St. Helena but scores of wineries and residents outside the city, I feel the amount spent was commensurate with the race at hand," Ellsworth said.
Ellsworth outspent the incumbent Galbraith by more than 6 to 1. Galbraith’s campaign spent $18,861 on campaign-related expenses before donating its remaining $8,000 cash balance to charity.
Ellsworth received 1,336 votes (51.13 percent) and Galbraith received 1,277 votes (48.87 percent).
"Unseating an incumbent is always difficult," Ellsworth said. "As has been mentioned, the challenger Alan Galbraith in 2014 outspent the incumbent mayor Nevero by multiple numbers. I thought it was a critical time for a change of leadership to address our issues here."
Between Oct. 21 and Dec. 31, the period covered by the latest report, Ellsworth’s campaign received donations from Peter Palmisano ($500), Richard and Marsha Nieman ($300), Tom and Bev Rinaldi ($200), Kellie Anderson ($100), Bunny Finkelstein ($100) and Jack and Donna Morgan ($100).
During that same period, the campaign paid $44,125.98 to Mark Capitolo for campaign consulting, design work and printing, $11,201.10 to Gutenberg Printing, $10,406.26 to Public Good PR for “website, media streaming, consulting, video, email blast, letters, manage calendar,” $3,446.82 to Chris Neal for video direction, $7,625 to Darren Ayers for video editing, and $2,373.34 to Napa Valley Publishing Company for ads in the Star.
Ellsworth said his campaign "explored newer channels of communication to get the message out including social media, theater ads and online newspaper ads, as well as working with consultants, and those elements all have a cost."
"That being said, both former mayor Alan Galbraith and myself have made statements that it may be of value in the future to consider having the mayor position as a rotating position among the Council, rather than a separately elected position," Ellsworth added.
Ellsworth said he was proud of the campaign, of the financial support of more than 200 donors, and of "the high voter turnout we were able to inspire."
He said he hasn't decided whether to forgive the loans "or to continue with some type of additional fundraising."