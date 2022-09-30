St. Helena names new public works director

ST. HELENA — Joseph Leach will become St. Helena’s new public works director, effective Monday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A licensed civil engineer with over 30 years of experience in public works, Leach was previously public works director in Richmond, where he worked with City Manager Anil Comelo.

St. Helena’s previous public works director, Mark Rincon, will continue to function as city civil engineer, being responsible for all of the city’s infrastructure projects and reporting directly to the city manager.

“I look forward to meeting the City staff, especially those of the Public Works Department, joining the Executive Team and collaborating with various stakeholders on a variety of pivotal issues facing the community,” Leach said in a statement.

As public works director in Richmond, Oakdale and Dixon, Leach has been responsible for a range of water, wastewater and stormwater projects, including Dixon’s $28 million wastewater treatment facility.

In a statement, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth praised Comelo’s move to “bolster our Public Works Department.”

“This important appointment follows the City Council’s decision on September 13 to support the City Manager’s recommendation to unfreeze the Parks and Trees Superintendent position,” Ellsworth said. “Both these are important personnel actions as we continue tackling many long-deferred maintenance issues on roads, facilities and infrastructure.

“Over decades St. Helena like many towns fell behind in upgrading our infrastructure. We have made significant strides forward over the last few years but there is much work still to do and the opportunity is here now to really get traction on this.”

Leach will receive an annual salary of $197,000. The council approved his contract on Tuesday.

Leach joins St. Helena as the city faces a long list of public works projects, including the ongoing upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant and the replacement of failing water and sewer pipes and storm drains. The $19 million Measure H bond approved by voters in June will pay for some of the most pressing projects.