St. Helena names new public works director

ST. HELENA — Joseph Leach will become St. Helena’s new public works director, effective Monday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
A licensed civil engineer with over 30 years of experience in public works, Leach was previously public works director in Richmond, where he worked with City Manager Anil Comelo.
St. Helena’s previous public works director, Mark Rincon, will continue to function as city civil engineer, being responsible for all of the city’s infrastructure projects and reporting directly to the city manager.
“I look forward to meeting the City staff, especially those of the Public Works Department, joining the Executive Team and collaborating with various stakeholders on a variety of pivotal issues facing the community,” Leach said in a statement.
As public works director in Richmond, Oakdale and Dixon, Leach has been responsible for a range of water, wastewater and stormwater projects, including Dixon’s $28 million wastewater treatment facility.
In a statement, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth praised Comelo’s move to “bolster our Public Works Department.”
“This important appointment follows the City Council’s decision on September 13 to support the City Manager’s recommendation to unfreeze the Parks and Trees Superintendent position,” Ellsworth said. “Both these are important personnel actions as we continue tackling many long-deferred maintenance issues on roads, facilities and infrastructure.
“Over decades St. Helena like many towns fell behind in upgrading our infrastructure. We have made significant strides forward over the last few years but there is much work still to do and the opportunity is here now to really get traction on this.”
Leach will receive an annual salary of $197,000. The council approved his contract on Tuesday.
Leach joins St. Helena as the city faces a long list of public works projects, including the ongoing upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant and the replacement of failing water and sewer pipes and storm drains. The $19 million Measure H bond approved by voters in June will pay for some of the most pressing projects.
Luckily no one was injured. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Cities Where Construction Workers Would Have to Work the Longest Hours to Afford a Home
Cities Where Construction Workers Would Have to Work the Longest Hours to Afford a Home
Photo Credit: Tong stocker / Shutterstock
After slowing down at the beginning of the pandemic, the construction industry has bounced back, spurred on by the housing market boom.
Construction employment reached 7.7 million in August, surpassing pre-COVID levels, and nearly matching peak construction employment in 2006. With the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, the long-term outlook for the construction industry is looking upbeat as well. This legislation provides billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure projects and creates millions of jobs over the next decade, many in construction.
However, as the construction sector rapidly recovered from its pandemic-induced decline, supply chain disruptions proved persistent and inflation tightly squeezed household budgets. Although
average hourly earnings for all private-sector workers have increased by 5.2% from 2021, inflation hit a 40-year high in June with prices up 9.1% over the past 12 months. Inflation has moderated slightly since, but is still at elevated levels.
Shutterstock
Real earnings for construction workers have fallen by over 10 percent since a 2020 peak
Even with the strong job market, construction wages have failed to keep pace with inflation. The average weekly wage for full-time construction workers was $887 in April, after adjusting for inflation. This represents a 12% drop from October 2020 when real wages peaked at $1,012.
Mortgage payments have risen rapidly over the last 2 years
To make things worse, the housing market has been red-hot for the past two-plus years. Increased demand for homes due to record-low mortgage rates, remote work, and stimulus payments coupled with low inventory have caused home prices to skyrocket. The
median home sales price was over $440,000 in the second quarter of 2022, up 36% from 2020. Due to actions by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, mortgage interest rates have risen substantially in recent months from the lows seen in the earlier days of the pandemic. Higher interest rates have caused monthly mortgage payments to climb, and now the monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home is nearly $2,000, an amount difficult for many Americans to afford.
Weekly hours of work needed to afford a median priced home by state
Rising home prices in many cities mean that the workers who build homes often cannot afford to buy them. Indeed, California construction workers would have to work 91 hours per week to afford a median-priced home, more than twice a typical 40-hour work week. This calculation assumes that a worker would spend no more than 30% of their income on housing, a
common home affordability rule. Construction workers in Hawaii (85 hours), Colorado (84 hours), and Utah (84 hours) would also have to work over double the standard work week to manage the monthly mortgage payments for a median-priced home. At the other end of the spectrum, in West Virginia home prices are affordable enough—and construction median wages are high enough—that a construction worker would only have to work 21 weekly hours to be able to afford a median-priced home.
Similar trends hold at the metro level, where perhaps not surprisingly, metros in California stand out as being some of the most unaffordable in the country. Even though locations like San Francisco and San Jose offer above-average wages, homes there are so much more expensive than average that the typical construction worker would need to work the equivalent of at least three full-time jobs to afford one. At the opposite end of the spectrum, locations in the Midwest like St. Louis and Chicago offer well-paying construction jobs and below-average home prices, making these locations highly affordable for a person in the trades.
To find the metropolitan areas where construction workers would have to work the longest hours to afford a home, researchers at
Construction Coverage analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, and Zillow. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home. Researchers also calculated the median hourly wage for construction workers, median home price, the monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home, and the overall homeownership rate.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas where construction workers would have to work the longest hours to afford a home.
Hours of work needed to afford a median priced home by metro
15. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 70 Median hourly wage: $22.01 Median home price: $457,360 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $1,993 Overall homeownership rate: 65.6%
Shutterstock
14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 70 Median hourly wage: $23.02 Median home price: $478,985 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $2,088 Overall homeownership rate: 64.4%
Shutterstock
13. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Photo Credit: Songquan Deng / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 71 Median hourly wage: $18.82 Median home price: $399,709 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $1,742 Overall homeownership rate: 61.9%
Shutterstock
12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Photo Credit: Steve Minkler / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 71 Median hourly wage: $27.82 Median home price: $585,817 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $2,553 Overall homeownership rate: 64.1%
Shutterstock
11. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA
Photo Credit: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 71 Median hourly wage: $29.23 Median home price: $615,712 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $2,683 Overall homeownership rate: 61.2%
Shutterstock
10. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 73 Median hourly wage: $30.22 Median home price: $661,141 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $2,881 Overall homeownership rate: 61.7%
Shutterstock
9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: A G Baxter / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 76 Median hourly wage: $24.63 Median home price: $555,266 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $2,420 Overall homeownership rate: 63.9%
Shutterstock
8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Photo Credit: Jeremy Janus / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 79 Median hourly wage: $33.18 Median home price: $781,617 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $3,407 Overall homeownership rate: 60.2%
Shutterstock
7. Salt Lake City, UT
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 87 Median hourly wage: $23.29 Median home price: $606,689 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $2,644 Overall homeownership rate: 68.2%
Shutterstock
6. Austin-Round Rock, TX
Photo Credit: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 88 Median hourly wage: $22.20 Median home price: $582,073 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $2,537 Overall homeownership rate: 58.6%
Shutterstock
5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Photo Credit: Nicholas Courtney / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 89 Median hourly wage: $24.00 Median home price: $638,061 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $2,781 Overall homeownership rate: 64.8%
Shutterstock
4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
Photo Credit: Dancestrokes / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 105 Median hourly wage: $29.02 Median home price: $907,871 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $3,957 Overall homeownership rate: 53.9%
Shutterstock
3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Photo Credit: Chones / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 108 Median hourly wage: $29.08 Median home price: $933,282 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $4,068 Overall homeownership rate: 48.7%
Shutterstock
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
Photo Credit: yhelfman / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 139 Median hourly wage: $35.14 Median home price: $1,458,909 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $6,358 Overall homeownership rate: 55.0%
Shutterstock
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Photo Credit: Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock
Weekly hours needed to afford a median-priced home: 152 Median hourly wage: $35.70 Median home price: $1,619,785 Monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home: $7,060 Overall homeownership rate: 56.6%
Shutterstock
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or
jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.