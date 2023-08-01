STAR STAFF
Firefighters and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews checked downtown St. Helena on Tuesday after widespread reports of a gas smell on Main Street, but PG&E says there was no gas leak.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
The smell was first reported at 10:19 a.m. outside Brown’s Auto Parts. The same odor was quickly detected outside AF Jewelers across the street. Soon, numerous reports were coming in from businesses on Main Street between Pope and Adams streets.
PG&E investigated and confirmed there was no gas leak but didn't identify the source of the smell, spokesperson Megan McFarland said just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
No buildings were evacuated, but downtown employees and shopkeepers voluntarily gathered on the sidewalk and kept their front doors open while first responders checked the area. The smell soon dissipated and was last detected at about 10:30 a.m.
PG&E investigators kept monitoring the area and didn't find any leaks, McFarland said.
Around the same time the smell was detected, there was a report of a vehicle on fire heading down Highway 29 from St. Helena to Rutherford, Sorensen said. However, he said his crews were sure they smelled gas, not a vehicle fire.
Another possible source was a fuel tanker that was reportedly depositing gas at a nearby gas station when the smell occurred.
If you smell gas, call 911 or call PG&E at 800-743-5000.
NPR reports a recent study suggests natural gas cooking stoves may be leaking methane even when they aren't in use.
Photos: Massive methane leaks venting into atmosphere
A flare burns off methane and other hydrocarbons as oil pumpjacks operate in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin, new aerial surveys show. The emission endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Patches of land housing oil pumpjacks dot the landscape of the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Carbon Mapper, a partnership of university researchers and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, documented massive amounts of methane venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian, a 250-mile-wide bone-dry expanse along the Texas-New Mexico border that a billion years ago was the bottom of a shallow sea. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Well site supervisor Jason Brown looks out toward the Permian Basin from the control room of Latshaw oil drilling rig #43 in Odessa, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The constant need for skilled workers drives blue-collar incomes that can easily reach six figures a year, supporting spouses and children who often live hundreds of miles away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Forehand Kory Mercantel works on Latshaw drilling rig #43 in the Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The Permian is the top oil and gas producing region in the United States. On any given day, about 500 rigs are drilling new wells within the basin to boost production. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
The Texas state flag flies above workers at Latshaw oil drilling rig #43 in the Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. More than 5,000 new well-drilling permits were issued in the Texas portion of the Permian in 2021, as demand for fossil fuels rebounded after a COVID-era slump in demand. Numbers from the first quarter of 2022 show the industry on pace to eclipse that figure. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A lone plant grows from the dry soil next to a flare burning off methane and other hydrocarbons in the Permian Basin in Pecos, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The accumulation of carbon dioxide and methane in the blanket of gases encircling the Earth is holding more heat in. And there is now nearly three times as much methane in the air than there was before industrial times. The year 2021 saw the worst single increase ever. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A cow walks through a field as an oil pumpjack and a flare burning off methane and other hydrocarbons stand in the background in the Permian Basin in Jal, N.M., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Pipes sit in a cotton field waiting to be installed for new oil pipelines in Lenorah, Texas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The frenetic search for more gas and oil is happening just as President Biden and world leaders are promising to cut methane emissions across the world. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A crop dusting plane flies over a field next to an oil well in the Permian Basin in Lenorah, Texas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Methane emissions are notoriously hard to track because they are intermittent. An old well may be wafting methane one day, but not the next. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
In this photo made with an Optical Gas Imaging thermal camera, a plume of heat from a flare burning off methane and other hydrocarbons is detected in the background next to an oil pumpjack as a cow walks through a field in the Permian Basin in Jal, N.M., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Motorman Danny Perez, right, and forehand Kory Mercantel, work on Latshaw oil drilling rig #43 in Odessa, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Most rigs run day and night, with crews of roughnecks rotating in 12-hour shifts. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A resident sits by the pool at the Ocean Front RV Resort in Kermit, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The oil and gas boom has led to the creation of "man camps," where workers and sometimes their families live in sprawling tracts of temporary housing in the middle of the desert. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Tristan Yperman, 37, holds her son, Grant, 1, in the makeshift yard outside their RV at the Ocean Front RV Resort in Kermit, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021. Yperman’s husband is an engineer with a construction contractor widening the highway into Kermit, a sleepy desert crossroads that has seen its population grow with the oil boom. They have been living in their RV they’ve named Freya for about a year and move around as his job dictates. Spots in the 291 space RV park go for $780 a month, $1,200 for a small one-room cabin. “We never really know where we go next,” said Yperman who is expecting their second child in March. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Flares burn off methane and other hydrocarbons at an oil and gas facility in Lenorah, Texas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin, new aerial surveys show. The emission endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Utility poles line a road through the Permian Basin in Mentone, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The Permian, a 250-mile-wide bone-dry expanse along the Texas-New Mexico border, was the bottom of a shallow sea a billion years ago. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Cowboy hats hang on a deer head next to a portrait of John Wayne at Big John’s Feed Lot in Big Spring, Texas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. At the burger and barbecue restaurant the parking lot was filled at lunchtime with gas-guzzling American-made pickup trucks. “Can you imagine anyone in here driving an electric car?” asked Brenda Stansel, the owner, who insisted Trump was still the rightful commander-in-chief. Asked if she believed in climate change, Stansel responded: “I believe in God.” (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A statue of Jesus stands next to graves in a cemetery beside an oil and gas facility in Pecos, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Oil was discovered here in 1921, and in the intervening century wildcatters have drilled more than a quarter million wells into the layer cake of shale rock under the desert, many more than a mile deep. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A sign warns passing motorists that hitchhikers may be escaping inmates in Midland, Texas, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Centered around the boomtowns of Midland and Odessa, the Permian Basin is now the top oil and gas producing region in the United States, which in turn is the world’s No. 1 producer. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Raylee Bothwell, 8, holds up her Minnie Mouse blanket in the wind while watching her first drive-in movie from the back of her family’s pickup truck in Midland, Texas., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Centered around the boomtowns of Midland and Odessa, the Permian is now the top oil and gas producing region in the United States, which in turn is the world’s No. 1 producer. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
An oil pumpjack operates under a partial moon in the Permian Basin in Stanton, Texas, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin, new aerial surveys show. The emission endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.