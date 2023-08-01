Firefighters and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews checked downtown St. Helena on Tuesday after widespread reports of a gas smell on Main Street, but PG&E says there was no gas leak.

The smell was first reported at 10:19 a.m. outside Brown’s Auto Parts. The same odor was quickly detected outside AF Jewelers across the street. Soon, numerous reports were coming in from businesses on Main Street between Pope and Adams streets.

PG&E investigated and confirmed there was no gas leak but didn't identify the source of the smell, spokesperson Megan McFarland said just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

No buildings were evacuated, but downtown employees and shopkeepers voluntarily gathered on the sidewalk and kept their front doors open while first responders checked the area. The smell soon dissipated and was last detected at about 10:30 a.m.

PG&E investigators kept monitoring the area and didn't find any leaks, McFarland said.

Around the same time the smell was detected, there was a report of a vehicle on fire heading down Highway 29 from St. Helena to Rutherford, Sorensen said. However, he said his crews were sure they smelled gas, not a vehicle fire.

Another possible source was a fuel tanker that was reportedly depositing gas at a nearby gas station when the smell occurred.

If you smell gas, call 911 or call PG&E at 800-743-5000.

