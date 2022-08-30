 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena offers cooling center at Carnegie Building over Labor Day weekend

  Updated
Carnegie Building

The Carnegie Building in St. Helena.

 Star file photo

The city of St. Helena will offer a cooling center from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, through Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave.

Anyone who cannot safely stay cool at home can seek temporary relief at the air-conditioned Carnegie Building. With temperatures forecasted from the high 90s up to 110 degrees, the National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat watch from 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors, and be on the lookout for heat-related illnesses.

