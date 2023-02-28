ST. HELENA — St. Helena’s relocated City Hall at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus is open and ready for the public.

City officials and residents gathered Monday afternoon at the College Avenue campus for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the move. “Welcome to St. Helena’s new home,” Mayor Paul Dohring said to applause from several dozen people.

Whether NVC's Upper Valley Campus space will be a permanent home remains to be seen. But for the foreseeable future, it will provide stability after a 2019 incident that left St. Helena's previous City Hall on Main Street, built in 1955, with smoke damage.

St. Helena Police is still located 1480 Main St., but is scheduled to move to the campus in about May.

Asked why the public will be well-served by the new City Hall, Dohring said the city's staff has put up with substandard quarters for many years, and a new home will build staff morale that will help the public.

“Our staff deserves it and the public will be proud of it,” Dohring said.

Officials gave a long list of thank-yous that included city staff for being flexible.

“Our partner is also Napa Valley College, who has opened the doors for us quite literally and (allowed) us to use this wonderful space, which we will hope will be a permanent home,” said City Manager Anil Comelo.

St. Helena appropriated $2.4 million for the move to the NVC satellite campus, including design work, tenant improvements and moving costs.

The city is leasing about 8,000 square feet of the campus’ main building from Napa Valley College for $2 per square foot, provided the city sweeps the parking lot regularly. If not, rent is $2.50 a square foot. The five-year lease began in August 2021 and has an option for an additional two years.

City Hall was still getting some finishing touches on Monday. One worker stood on a ladder in an office working on the ceiling. A bulletin board was leaned up against furniture.

"This has been a substantial investment in our employees," Comelo said. "We recognize it is a serious endeavor. A lot of thought went into it."

As for the 1955 City Hall, it sits vacant on Main Street, its fate yet to be decided. It has seen happier days, when it was was celebrated as state-of-the-art.

Sixty-eight years ago, in February 1955, St. Helena held a grand-opening ceremony for that building with about 1,000 people present. California Gov. Goodwin Knight was the featured speaker.

That building cost $94,000 (equivalent to about $1.05 million today) and wasn’t meant to be fancy.

“The new city hall has obviously been designed with functionalism as its main purpose for existence, which is a proper objective when dealing with the public’s money,” Knight said that day almost seven decades ago.

By 2019, city officials considered the 1955 City Hall to be outdated and dilapidated and were studying how to replace it. Then, that December, malfunctioning climate-control equipment almost caused a fire and caused extensive smoke damage.

St. Helena temporarily relocated city offices to city-owned building at 1572 Railroad Ave. while looking for a longer-range solution.

That solution is here at the Upper Valley Campus. And on Monday, that proved an occasion to celebrate.

“I’m just really excited about this moment and the future and what this means for all of us,” City Councilmember Anna Chouteau said.

