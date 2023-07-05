ST. HELENA — Fans of America’s fastest-growing sport have gotten themselves into a pickle at St. Helena's Crane Park, and they couldn’t be happier about it.

The city held a ribbon-cutting for its four new pickleball courts last Thursday, drawing a crowd of more than 50 people who were quick to start playing as soon as the formalities were over.

The courts replace one of Crane Park’s six tennis courts. St. Helena's parks and recreation director, Dave Jahns, said the project was a collaborative effort that started several years ago involving neighbors, tennis players, other park users and city staff.

“It was inspiring to see everyone come together and have a collaborative, productive discussion,” Jahns said.

For the uninitiated, pickleball is a kind of cross between tennis, Ping-Pong and badminton. Invented in 1965, pickleball has been the country’s fastest-growing sport for three years in a row, with 8.9 million U.S. players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

At 44 by 20 feet, a pickleball court is smaller than a tennis court, so it’s more accessible to seniors, kidsand other mere mortals who don’t possess the physique and endurance of Novak Djokovic.

“This sport has it all,” said Michelle Deasy, chair of the Parks & Recreation Commission. “It’s easy to play, it’s low-impact … it’s affordable and it’s social.”

Deasy thanked members of the local tennis community for their cooperation. Tennis and pickleball have proven to be uneasy bedfellows in other places, and Deasy acknowledged that losing a tennis court might not have been “their number one choice,” but tennis players “voiced their concerns respectfully and recognized the importance of having this project come forward.”

The Crane Park pickleball courts are the only publicly available venue Upvalley unless one counts the courts in Yountville, whose status as “Upvalley”– less than 10 miles north of the city of Napa – has always been a matter of debate.

Serves must be underhand. Each side has to let the ball bounce once before returning it. Volleys create a distinctive “pop-pop” that’s been known to drive neighbors crazy in other parts of the country.

Pickleball isn’t quite as laid-back as bocce — carrying a glass of wine during a match is not advised — but players say it shares the same fun, lighthearted vibe.

Pickleball can be played on a tennis court if absolutely necessary, but the net needs to be lowered a few inches and the striping needs to be adjusted to create the “kitchen,” the 7-foot zone closest to the net where players aren’t allowed to volley unless the ball has already bounced.

The conversion isn’t ideal, according to Calistoga pickleballers Beata and Brian Moucka, who, fittingly for doubles partners, tend to finish each other’s sentences.

“We’re excited about this,” Beata said.

“And it’s worth the drive,” Brian added.

“As long as they don’t mind visitors here,” Beata continued.

St. Helena Mayor Paul Dohring praised Jahns for getting the project done. He said he’s seen pickleball competitions on TV and appreciates how “addictive” the sport can be.

“I’m not a pickleball person, but I will be,” Dohring vowed.

With its broad accessibility, pickleball “will be great for community building,” Dohring said.

