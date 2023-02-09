ST. HELENA — After 13 years of study, St. Helena's controversial Hunter housing subdivision is one step closer to approval.

The Planning Commission recommended Tuesday that the City Council approve the project. A date hasn’t been set for the council hearing.

The vote was 4-0, with Commissioner Marika Rothfeld absent.

“We’re under the gun to build housing,” commission chair John Ponte said, noting that the Hunter property is the largest undeveloped site within the city’s development borders.

“The state is looking at us, and they’re looking specifically at this project,” Ponte said. “If the state comes down on us, we could lose pretty much all the land-use control we have.”

The project aims to build 51 single-family homes, 11 accessory dwelling units, and a 25-unit multi-family complex on a 16.9-acre property past the eastern terminus of Adams Street.

The project would have 25 affordable housing units. Details about those units — and many other aspects of the project — will be worked out before the approval of a final subdivision map. So far the applicants have only applied for a tentative map.

Since the project complies with the property’s zoning and the general plan, California law prohibits the city from denying the project or reducing its size based on “subjective standards,” said Todd Leishman, an attorney representing the city.

“There are very few ways to deny this,” Ponte said.

Commissioner Rosaura Segura said the project is still at the tentative map stage, so there’s still time for more discussion about its details.

“It would be inclusive of all types of housing — affordable, low-income, market-rate and medium,” Segura said. “We’re always talking about housing and our affordable housing shortage. Low-income housing is terribly needed here in St. Helena.”

“One of the most important objectives that we have in St. Helena on behalf of our residents is more housing … and more affordable housing,” Commissioner Chris Warner said.

Ten members of the public spoke in opposition to the project. None spoke in favor of it.

“If you were to take a vote of the city … it would be a pretty strong no,” St. Helena resident Barbara Ringenberg said.

Opponents cited its impact on St. Helena's water and sewer systems, the potential hazards of building behind a levee, increased traffic on residential streets, its effect on Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park's emergency evacuation route along the levee, and the vagueness of its affordable housing component.

The project would use an estimated 37 acre-feet of water per year. An on-site well would provide the 17 acre-feet needed for outdoor landscaping. The developer will have to make other improvements to compensate for the other 20 acre-feet before the final map is approved.

The project is no longer proposing the retrofitting of toilets and other water fixtures in existing homes around town. A consultant said there are a number of other ways to offset the 20 acre-feet, like increasing the water efficiency of city parks. It's up to the developer to find those solutions.

Members of the public were still skeptical.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in this audience who seriously believes that a project with 87 new (units) is going to use less water,” Kelly Wheaton said, calling the water neutrality calculation “hocus-pocus.”

An environmental impact report concluded the project would have a “significant and unavoidable” impact on traffic, in terms of vehicle-miles traveled. In order to approve the project, the City Council will have to determine that its benefits — such as affordable housing — outweigh that impact.

Attorneys for the applicants demanded the removal of several conditions proposed by city staff, including ones related to storm drainage. The letter said the applicants could “pursue all available remedies under contract and state housing law should the City decline.”

The letter also said St. Helena needs the Hunter project to fulfill its legally mandated housing obligations.

“The City cannot demonstrate zoned capacity to meet its (Regional Housing Needs Allocation) without the Project’s units,” wrote attorneys from the Holland & Knight law firm on behalf of applicants Dennis Hunter, Kelly and Ben VanZutphen and White Fang Properties.

The commission didn't recommend any changes to the conditions proposed by staff.

