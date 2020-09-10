St. Helena plans ‘pop-up park’ on Hunt Avenue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. HELENA -- City officials are working with local merchants and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce on a “pop-up park” on Hunt Avenue.

The plan would free up space for businesses to offer outdoor dining and shopping in a safe setting by temporarily closing Hunt Avenue to traffic between Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

The idea is still being developed, but it could include benches, tables, shade umbrellas, screened safety barricades, and potted plants and trees.

Most stores and restaurants are allowed to operate indoors, but indoor space is limited by COVID-19 protocols.

The City Council told staff to keep collecting input from merchants and work out details like sanitation. Staff will report back at the Sept. 22 council meeting.

The closure of Hunt would last about a month and temporarily eliminate 12 on-street parking spaces.

Napa, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Windsor have established similar pop-up parks. City Manager Mark Prestwich credited Vice Mayor Paul Dohring with bringing the idea to St. Helena.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

