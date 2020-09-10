 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena plans ‘pop-up park’ on Hunt Avenue

St. Helena plans ‘pop-up park’ on Hunt Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}
Hunt Avenue

The city is considering closing off this segment of Hunt Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue to create a space for outdoor dining and shopping.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

ST. HELENA -- City officials are working with local merchants and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce on a “pop-up park” on Hunt Avenue.

The plan would free up space for businesses to offer outdoor dining and shopping in a safe setting by temporarily closing Hunt Avenue to traffic between Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

The idea is still being developed, but it could include benches, tables, shade umbrellas, screened safety barricades, and potted plants and trees.

Most stores and restaurants are allowed to operate indoors, but indoor space is limited by COVID-19 protocols.

The City Council told staff to keep collecting input from merchants and work out details like sanitation. Staff will report back at the Sept. 22 council meeting.

The closure of Hunt would last about a month and temporarily eliminate 12 on-street parking spaces.

Napa, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Windsor have established similar pop-up parks. City Manager Mark Prestwich credited Vice Mayor Paul Dohring with bringing the idea to St. Helena.

Watch Now: First Street Napa: A tour

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News