ST. HELENA — It’s out with the drought and in with the fireworks in St. Helena, which is offering the Upvalley’s only publicly announced Fourth of July fireworks show.

The sky over Crane Park will light up at sundown, or about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. This will be St. Helena's first fireworks display since 2019.

“We are so excited to bring back fireworks and a complete schedule of Fourth of July festivities to the city of St. Helena,” Mayor Paul Dohring said in a statement issued last week. “This is an opportunity for our entire community to come together to celebrate Independence Day, to enjoy the natural beauty of our city with friends and family, and to show our gratitude for all who have sacrificed for the rights and freedoms we enjoy today.”

The City Council approved a $40,000 contract Tuesday with Devastating Pyrotechnics LLC, which will put on the show.

The city of American Canyon is sponsoring the only other publicly announced fireworks show in Napa County, so the St. Helena show is bound to draw visitors from the surrounding area.

The city of Napa canceled its fireworks show this year after considering “public safety, the environment, and the health and well-being of our community,” Napa City Manager Steve Potter wrote in a letter to the Napa Valley Register published May 21.

“We must consider the ever-present and increasing fire danger in our region, the environmental concerns related to the debris created by fireworks, as well as the chemicals contained in them, the noise and disruption affecting some community members and pets,” Potter wrote.

A staff report to the City Council states that city officials are comfortable bringing back the fireworks show "based on the existing weather conditions, COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings being lifted, and safety protocols that will be put into place when implementing a professional display."

St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen said his department “has been in contact with the professional fireworks operator to ensure the safety of this year’s fireworks show.”

“Most importantly, these professionally operated, public shows are safer for our community by discouraging the use of illegal fireworks,” Sorensen said. “It is also important to note that all private fireworks, including ‘safe and sane’ fireworks, are illegal in St. Helena and throughout Napa County.”

The fireworks will conclude an afternoon full of activities, starting with the annual Red, White and Blue Bike Parade starting at 3 p.m. at Meily Park and heading to Lyman Park. Families are invited to decorate their bicycles, tricycles and wagons with patriotic colors.

The Saint Helena Community Band will perform classic and patriotic tunes at 5 p.m. in front of the Lyman Park gazebo.

Festivities will continue at 6 p.m. with a community Fourth of July Festival at Crane Park featuring local food vendors, live music, inflatable bounce houses and slides for kids, a rock climbing wall, and other family activities.

Photos: St. Helena celebrates Fourth of July, 2022 Saint Helena Community Band Balloon animals Bike parade Bike parade Bubbles Bike parade Bike parade Uncle Sam on stilts Climbing wall Soccer Car show Connect Four Face painting Vineyard Valley Parade Bubbles Bike parade Crane Park Saint Helena Community Band Crane Park