You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Helena Police arrest man after reported threats

St. Helena Police arrest man after reported threats

{{featured_button_text}}

A disturbance in St. Helena resulted in a man's arrest Sunday night on suspicion of making threats, according to police.

Officers were called at 10:09 p.m. to the 200 block of Rosebud Lane, where a resident told police that a tenant was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and had threatened to kill him, according to Sgt. Steve Peterson.

After speaking with the two roommates and two other witnesses, officers detained David Velasco Clavel, 33, on a felony count of making a criminal threat. He was booked into the Napa County jail.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
1
7

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News