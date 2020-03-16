St. Helena Police arrests man after reported threats

A disturbance in St. Helena resulted in a man's arrest Sunday night on suspicion of making threats, according to police.

Officers were called at 10:09 p.m. to the 200 block of Rosebud Lane, where a resident told police that a tenant was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and had threatened to kill him, according to Sgt. Steve Peterson.

After speaking with the two roommates and two other witnesses, officers detained David Velasco Clavel, 33, on a felony count of making a criminal threat. He was booked into the Napa County jail.

