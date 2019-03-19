ST. HELENA -- A St. Helena police officer was suspended without pay for one month after admitting she issued an undeserved traffic citation to a man who subsequently accused her of racial profiling, according to records posted on the city’s website.
During a January 2018 traffic stop, Officer Melissa Brown, who is white, cited a black driver for driving without proof of insurance, even though he had shown her his valid proof of insurance.
A subsequent investigation didn’t find any evidence to support the racial profiling allegation, but Brown did admit citing the driver for an offense he hadn’t committed.
Brown “more likely than not” violated a state law prohibiting police from filing false reports, as well as several department policies concerning police conduct, concluded an investigation by attorney Fred Deltorchio of Municipal Resource Group, a human resources consulting firm.
Brown, who had previously pulled over the driver for speeding, told the investigator she hadn’t issued the man a speeding ticket because her supervisor had admonished her to “tone down” her enforcement activities, but she didn’t want to let him off with another warning so she cited him for lack of proof of insurance instead.
That explanation “fails to justify Officer Brown’s decision to issue (the driver) a citation for an offense he never committed,” the investigation concluded.
“(Brown) maintained that she has never stopped (the driver) because of his ethnicity and noted that her husband is also black, and she would never use race as a motivation for making a stop,” an investigator wrote.
Brown, who returned to active duty after her suspension, told the St. Helena Star she’d tried to do the man a favor by giving him a “fix-it” ticket instead of a speeding ticket. She admitted she’d made a mistake by writing a false citation.
“All I was trying to do was do something nice for someone and it totally backfired,” Brown told the Star. “Hopefully most people in the community know that I try hard to be a good officer.”
The driver's name was redacted from the records released by the city, but courthouse records identify him as Jamall Joseph Delmore Robinson. He is a former associate of the Your Black Muslim Bakery in Oakland, which was shut down in 2007 after being linked to an organized crime syndicate and several murders, including of Oakland Post editor Chauncey Bailey. Robinson, 33, has been convicted of real estate fraud and conspiring to commit passport fraud, according to the Bay Area News Group.
The city posted the results of the investigation on March 7 in response to Public Records Act requests from Bay Area journalists and the American Civil Liberties Union. The requests sought records involving police misconduct, which became public information under a new state law that took effect Jan. 1.
This is the first Napa County police misconduct case to be revealed under the new law, which covers cases of sexual assault and serious lying by law enforcement. So far, the only other Napa County law enforcement agency to respond to records requests is the Napa Police Department, which reported no misconduct cases covered by the new law in the last 10 years.
Driver’s account
Robinson claimed Brown had pulled him over more than 20 times, but had never cited him until a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2018.
Robinson said he’d been driving north on Main Street on his way home from a performance. He said he’d previously been pulled over and accused of speeding in St. Helena, so he was driving with his cruise control set 2 or 3 miles below the speed limit.
He claimed Brown pulled him over, accused him of speeding, and cited him for driving without proof of insurance. He said that when he asked her why she was citing him even though he’d just shown her his proof of insurance, she told him to “take it up with the court.”
Robinson contested the citation in court, and after a May 2 traffic court hearing the ticket was dismissed at the request of Brown and then-Police Chief Bill Imboden. Robinson also sued the city for $5,000 in small claims court alleging that Brown had harassed him and issued him a citation for a violation she knew to be false. The claim was dismissed after neither party appeared at a July 26 hearing.
Imboden placed Brown on paid administrative leave in June and arranged for a human resources consultant to investigate Robinson’s allegations.
Brown’s account
Brown claimed her radar had clocked Robinson's pickup at 48 mph in a 25 mph zone heading north over the Sulphur Creek bridge. When she stopped him in front of Lyman Park and talked to him through the driver’s side window, she recognized him from previous stops.
She told Robinson he’d been speeding and said she’d given him multiple warnings about speeding in the past. She recalled pulling him over twice before the Jan. 13 stop, and maybe encountering him a third time when he was riding as a passenger. Each time he was in a different car.
She described Robinson as “really angry.” She told an investigator that her supervisor had directed her to give people breaks in these situations. However, she wanted Robinson to “take (her) more seriously” so she gave him the ticket to cause “an inconvenience” without levying a fine or adding points to his driving record.
She said she told Robinson she was “giving (him) a break” for the last time and would cite him for speeding the next time she caught him speeding. She denied telling him to “take it up with the court.”
She told the investigator this was the first and only time she had ever cited anyone for an offense they hadn’t committed.
Brown’s admission
Imboden said Brown approached him on May 1 – the day before the traffic court hearing – and told him she had cited Robinson for not having proof of insurance even though he’d given it to her.
Imboden said Brown told him she’d decided not to cite Robinson for speeding because she wanted to “give him a break.” Instead she cited him for not having proof of insurance to “drive the message home to him to drive better in St. Helena.”
Imboden said Brown told him, “I wanted to give him a citation and that one seemed like an easy one to fix.”
Imboden told the investigator he was “caught off guard” and “stunned” by Brown’s admission. He told her they would have to appear in traffic court and ask for the citation to be dismissed. They did so, and as they were leaving the courthouse Imboden told Robinson that the citation “should not have been issued.”
Previous stops
Imboden said Brown also told him about her history with Robinson, mentioning that when she previously stopped him for having tinted windows on his car sometime in 2016 or 2017, the first thing he said was “You stopped me because I’m black.”
“Officer Brown told Chief Imboden that this comment made her ‘very uncomfortable’ as she is very sensitive to race issues and does not like to be perceived as doing her job based on race,” the investigator wrote.
Brown told Robinson she hadn't been able to tell what race he was because his windows were tinted and it was nighttime. Brown told the investigator she even had him roll up his window to demonstrate that she couldn’t see him through the tinting. She gave him a warning about the tinting and let him go without a citation.
When she stopped Robinson on Jan. 13 for speeding, he again told her that she had stopped him because he was black.
‘I don’t know’
Another officer said Brown had admitted she’d cited Robinson even though he had insurance. When the officer asked her why she’d done it, Brown told him “I don’t know.”
That officer told the investigator he didn’t believe Brown had cited Robinson out of malice or because of his race, noting that Brown is married to a black man.
A third officer told the investigator that before the Jan. 13 stop, Brown had mentioned she was concerned because Robinson had threatened to sue her for racially profiling him. Brown told the officer she hadn’t recognized Robinson prior to the traffic stops because it was nighttime and she couldn’t see into his car.
The investigator praised Brown’s candor, called her a “credible witness,” and questioned whether the driver had been completely honest. Brown claimed there had been another person in the car during the Jan. 13 traffic stop, but Robinson claimed he’d been alone.
A second officer who’d been present at the beginning of the stop said she couldn’t tell whether there were any passengers.