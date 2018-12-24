St. Helena police on Monday remained on the alert for a man who robbed the downtown Azteca Market with a firearm the previous evening and fled into a nearby neighborhood, prompting a yard-to-yard search.
The robbery took place at 789 Main St. at 5:59 p.m. Sunday. Police on Monday morning didn’t reveal what was stolen because they said the investigation is still underway, but said no one was hurt.
The suspect is a man 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a thin build, Sgt. Justin Tharp said. The incident was captured by surveillance camera.
“He was dressed heat-to-toe in black, nothing showing,” Tharp said.
The suspect ran south into a neighborhood near St. Helena High School. Seven or eight St. Helena police and Sheriff’s officers searched an area the size of a city block with two canines for about an hour, to no avail. A California Highway Patrol fixed-wing aircraft with infrared flew overhead.
St. Helena police by Nixle asked residents in the area to shelter in place during the search. At 7:05 p.m. Sunday, police released a message saying police activity had concluded, but that the suspect was still at large and to report all suspicious activity.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Officer Todd Heald at 967-2850.