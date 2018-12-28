A woman was caught stealing soup, then arrested Thursday after police tracked down the stolen rental car she was using, according to the St. Helena Police Department.
The Safeway in St. Helena reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday that Xan Larhe Coleman, 49, had been coming in almost daily to fill her thermos with soup and leave without paying, police say. An employee took a picture of the her white Ford Escape with Georgia plates and police determined it had been reported stolen by an Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
The car was rented in June, but never returned, police say. It's unclear whether Coleman personally rented the car.
Coleman told police she lives in Oakland but was passing through to visit family in Clearlake.
Coleman was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to vehicle theft and embezzlement. She could also face two misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and shoplifting.
Coleman remained in jail as of Friday afternoon.