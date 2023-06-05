Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
The St. Helena City Council’s last hearing on the Hunter project has been postponed to 6 p.m. Monday, June 26.
The hearing, originally
scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed “due to a scheduling conflict with a critical member of the City’s legal team,” according to a news release issued by the city.
The hearing will be the last one on the 87-unit housing project’s tentative map and final environmental impact report.
The council is expected to take an up-or-down vote on a project that, since its inception in 2010, has drawn heavy opposition from neighbors who object to its impact on water and evacuation routes and question the safety of building homes behind a levee.
The project’s EIR states that the project would have a “significant and unavoidable impact” on “vehicle miles traveled,” a metric that California uses to measure traffic volume. If the council approves the tentative map and certifies the environmental study, it would have to adopt a statement of overriding considerations explaining why the project’s benefits would outweigh its impacts.
Eight families helped build their new homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court.
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered before the start of the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St Helena. The project saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first-time home buyers help to build their own townhomes an in example of "sweat equity."
State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry spoke during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday afternoon.
Monsignor John Brenkle speaks Monday in St. Helena during the opening ceremony for the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which was named in his honor.
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered for photos during the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St. Helena. The new residents are local workers who contributed their own labor toward constructing the townhouses.
Paul Dohring, St. Helena's vice mayor at the time, cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in July 2022.
Paul Dohring, St. Helena's vice mayor at the time, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in July 2022.
Visitors walk through one of the new units inside the Brenkle Court housing project in St. Helena during an opening ceremony on Monday.
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena listened to speakers during the project’s formal ground opening Monday.
A visitor looks at the floor plans of homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court development on Monday during its formal opening.
A visitor tours the kitchen of a unit inside Brenkle Court, a St. Helena self-help housing development that officially opened Monday afternoon.
A visitor walks past the Brenkle Court description plaque during the grand opening of the housing project in St. Helena on Monday.
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. Eight local workers who are first-time home buyers helped build their own townhomes at the complex.
Mary Stephenson, a founding member of the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday in St. Helena.
Monsignor John Brenkle accepts a plaque Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena, which was named in his honor.
Mary Stephenson a founding member of the non-profit Our Town speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Invited guests gather before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry chats with Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Paul Dohring, St. Helena's vice mayor at the time, cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena in July 2022. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Our Town Board of Directors President Jordan Bentley speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
California Senator Bill Dodd and California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speak during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
A visitor walks across the threshold of a new home during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
